MPOX infection numbers in Congo may be stabilizing, but more vaccines are needed to eradicate the virus

Some health officials say mpox cases in Congo appear to be “stable.” This is a sign that the main outbreak, which the World Health Organization declared a global state of emergency in August, may be on the decline.

According to the WHO, Congo has been reporting about 200 to 300 laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox every week in recent weeks. This is down from about 400 new cases per week in July. This decline is also evident in Kamituga, a mining city in eastern Congo where the new, more transmissible mpox variant first emerged.

However, the UN health agency said on Friday that only 40-50% of suspected cases in Congo have been tested and that the virus continues to spread in some parts of the country and elsewhere, including Uganda. I admitted it.

Doctors are encouraged by the decline in cases in some parts of Congo, but it is still unclear what kind of physical contact is causing the spread. Health experts are also frustrated by the low number of vaccinations the central African country has received, at 265,000, making it difficult to get vaccines where they are needed in the vast country. It is said that this has been found out. The WHO estimates that 50,000 people have been vaccinated in Congo, a country of 110 million people.

Scientists are also calling for urgent action across the continent to stop the spread of mpox and avoid further alarming genetic mutations, such as the one detected in Congo earlier this year after months of low-level outbreaks. and that widespread vaccination efforts are needed.

Dr Zachary Lissa, head of the charity Arima's work in Congo, said: “If we miss this opportunity, we will significantly increase the likelihood of another major outbreak.”

So far this year, there have been approximately 43,000 suspected cases in Africa and more than 1,000 deaths, mainly in Congo.

“We have seen that past outbreaks, such as the one in Nigeria in 2017, can lead to larger global events if not effectively contained.” . The 2017 outbreak ultimately led to the 2022 global mpox outbreak, affecting more than 100 countries.

Lissa said the decline in the number of cases in Camituga, where mpox first spread among sex workers and miners, could be a clue to introducing more programs for vaccination, surveillance and education. Ta.

Georgette Hamri, an 18-year-old sex worker, didn't know about mpox until a vaccination team arrived last week in the poor neighborhood where she works in Goma, eastern Congo's largest city.

“They said we were very much at risk of infection,” she says. “We strongly urge our customers to use condoms, but some customers refuse… If they don't want to use a condom, we'll double the amount they pay.”

Hamri said she and other sex worker friends each received 2,000 Congolese Francs (about $0.70) from a charity to be vaccinated against mpox, but it wasn't the money that upset her. spoke.

“We also need vaccines. I think we're protected now,” she said.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least 3 million doses of mpox vaccine are needed to stop the virus in Congo, and another 7 million doses are needed in other parts of Africa. So far, WHO and partners have allocated 900,000 vaccines to nine MPX-affected African countries and expects 6 million vaccines to be available by the end of this year.

The MPX outbreaks in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda originated in Congo, and numerous traveler cases have also been confirmed in Sweden, Thailand, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom.

Less than half of Congo's most at-risk people have been vaccinated, said Heather Carr, director of the International Rescue Committee for Congo.

“We have very little vaccines and nothing for children,” she said.

Vaccines destined for Congo are mainly supplied through donor countries such as the United States and UNICEF, which primarily uses tax dollars to purchase vaccines.

“We're a philanthropist and we've seen very little vaccine donations to Africa,” said Dr. Chris Baylor, director of Duke University's Institute for Global Health. “What we need is a public health approach to vaccinate large populations.”

Bavarian Nordic, the pharmaceutical company that produces the most widely used mpox vaccine, has announced that it will sell the vaccine for Africa at the lowest possible price.

Advocacy group Public Citizen estimates that UNICEF paid $65 per dose of the Bavarian Nordic-made Ginneos mpox vaccine, far more than nearly every other vaccine used in public health programs. expensive.

Dr. Salim Abdul Karim, an infectious disease expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, said mpox outbreaks usually peak and quickly die out due to the way the virus spreads. But this time, he said, there are two complicating factors: transmission of the virus through sexual activity and continued spread from infected animals.

“We are now entering new territory with mpox,” he added. “But we will never solve this problem until we vaccinate most of our population.”