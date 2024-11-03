Promoting rebranding of the most common types of cancer

“It causes anxiety for patients, their relatives, and sometimes even doctors,” she says. “It causes stress and affects quality of life.” Eapen said many men with low-risk prostate cancer choose to undergo invasive and unnecessary treatments because they cannot accept this level of anxiety in their lives. Dr. Renu Eapen, a urologist at the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre. He said this treatment, which often includes prostatectomy and radiation therapy, can cause erectile dysfunction, sexual dysfunction and urinary incontinence and should be avoided unless necessary. . “Our challenge as urologists is not even to diagnose grade 1 prostate cancer,” she says. “We don't want to know about it because we don't want to treat it. Treatment comes with a lot of morbidity and affects quality of life.”

Mr Eapen said while changing the name of grade 1 prostate cancer could benefit patients and the healthcare system, he did not believe it would have enough support in Australia. “In Australia, we routinely use MRI scans to avoid biopsies in the first place, and even when low-grade cancers are found, the incidence is so high that there is a risk of over-treatment of low-grade cancers. “The problem is not so much the problem. It's about monitoring, not treatment,” she said. Sarah Weller, Movember's global director of prostate cancer, called for more research into the impact of not calling low-risk forms of prostate cancer cancer. “Cancer is a very strong word, and even if you're not likely to die from it, it can often make you face your own mortality,” she says. Weller said renaming low-risk prostate cancer might reduce overtreatment, but it could also trivialize the disease and lead to fewer people engaging in active surveillance. said. Around 80% of Australian men with grade 1 prostate cancer are on active surveillance, including regular monitoring of their condition with blood tests and MRIs, rather than treatment.

Low-risk cancers of the bladder, thyroid, and cervix were previously renamed “lesions.” Symptoms of early prostate cancer include difficulty urinating, frequent urination, and incontinence. Signs of more advanced prostate cancer include blood in the urine, pain when urinating, and pain in the lower back or pelvis. The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia recommends that men discuss prostate-specific antigen testing with their doctor once they turn 50. Men who have symptoms of prostate cancer or come from families with a history of prostate cancer should discuss prostate-specific antigen testing around age 40. . “Before making a decision, your doctor should fully explain the risk factors and the potential benefits and potential harms of the test,” it reads. “For men over 70, the harms of PSA testing may outweigh the benefits.” Ann Savage, CEO of Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia, said while the risk of low-risk prostate cancer becoming more aggressive is minimal, it still requires regular monitoring and follow-up. said.