Health
Promoting rebranding of the most common types of cancer
“It causes anxiety for patients, their relatives, and sometimes even doctors,” she says. “It causes stress and affects quality of life.”
Eapen said many men with low-risk prostate cancer choose to undergo invasive and unnecessary treatments because they cannot accept this level of anxiety in their lives.
He said this treatment, which often includes prostatectomy and radiation therapy, can cause erectile dysfunction, sexual dysfunction and urinary incontinence and should be avoided unless necessary. .
“Our challenge as urologists is not even to diagnose grade 1 prostate cancer,” she says. “We don't want to know about it because we don't want to treat it. Treatment comes with a lot of morbidity and affects quality of life.”
Mr Eapen said while changing the name of grade 1 prostate cancer could benefit patients and the healthcare system, he did not believe it would have enough support in Australia.
“In Australia, we routinely use MRI scans to avoid biopsies in the first place, and even when low-grade cancers are found, the incidence is so high that there is a risk of over-treatment of low-grade cancers. “The problem is not so much the problem. It's about monitoring, not treatment,” she said.
Sarah Weller, Movember's global director of prostate cancer, called for more research into the impact of not calling low-risk forms of prostate cancer cancer. “Cancer is a very strong word, and even if you're not likely to die from it, it can often make you face your own mortality,” she says.
Weller said renaming low-risk prostate cancer might reduce overtreatment, but it could also trivialize the disease and lead to fewer people engaging in active surveillance. said.
Around 80% of Australian men with grade 1 prostate cancer are on active surveillance, including regular monitoring of their condition with blood tests and MRIs, rather than treatment.
Low-risk cancers of the bladder, thyroid, and cervix were previously renamed “lesions.”
Symptoms of early prostate cancer include difficulty urinating, frequent urination, and incontinence. Signs of more advanced prostate cancer include blood in the urine, pain when urinating, and pain in the lower back or pelvis.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia recommends that men discuss prostate-specific antigen testing with their doctor once they turn 50. Men who have symptoms of prostate cancer or come from families with a history of prostate cancer should discuss prostate-specific antigen testing around age 40. .
“Before making a decision, your doctor should fully explain the risk factors and the potential benefits and potential harms of the test,” it reads. “For men over 70, the harms of PSA testing may outweigh the benefits.”
Ann Savage, CEO of Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia, said while the risk of low-risk prostate cancer becoming more aggressive is minimal, it still requires regular monitoring and follow-up. said.
She warned that lowering their names could hinder early detection and monitoring of the disease.
“Giving grade group 1 cancers another name does not change the fact that pathologically they are cancers,” she says.
Savage said public education and awareness are the best ways to minimize the potential risks of overdiagnosis and overtreatment.
“We need to approach this issue in much the same way Australians approach skin cancer,” she says. “We all know that melanoma is particularly deadly and that it is easy to distinguish melanoma from less aggressive skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/healthcare/what-s-in-a-name-the-push-to-rebrand-the-most-common-type-of-cancer-20241101-p5kn3v.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis has a trio making the finals at the Wake Forest Invitation