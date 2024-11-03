Alzheimer's disease progression may be slowed by targeted magnetic pulses, research suggests





Investigational transcranial magnetic stimulation that targets brain networks involved in memory slows the progression of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, data from a small phase II study suggest. After 1 year, non-invasive individual stimulation of the default mode network (DMN) resulted in a 1.3 point change in the estimated mean value of the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). In comparison, it was 2.4 points for sham treatment (P=0.038), Giacomo Koch, MD, University of Ferrara, Italy, Alzheimer's disease clinical trials Annual General Meeting in Madrid. The primary outcome of this single-center study, the CDR-SB score, ranges from 0 to 18, with higher scores indicating greater functional impairment. Repetitive stimulation also resulted in significantly better scores on important secondary measures of daily living activities compared to sham (P<0.001) in 1 year. The findings support the potential for transcranial magnetic stimulation to enhance neuroplasticity, gamma activity, and network connectivity in the DMN, Koch said. “Personalized non-invasive brain stimulation of the DMN may represent a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease patients,” he said. The result will be added to the previous one 6 months evidence It added that it supports neuroregulation to slow cognitive impairment and maintain activities of daily living. “We are encouraged by the consistent efficacy signals across endpoints in this 1-year, monocentric, placebo-controlled study,” said Jeffrey Cummings, MD, of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Given the lack of serious side effects, this precision medicine neuromodulation approach represents a promising new direction for therapeutic research in the field of Alzheimer's disease.” Dr. Koch pointed out that the DMN is responsible for memory, and that amyloid beta and tau accumulate preferentially compared to other areas. The precuneus is an important DMN hub. “We are targeting synaptic dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease,” Koch said. “Synaptic dysfunction is the result of a complex interplay between amyloid deposits, tau, and neuroinflammation that occurs over several years. And at some point, synaptic activity gradually affects communication with neurons and synaptic activity at various levels. ” of study Researchers randomly assigned 48 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease to either 52 weeks of treatment or sham treatment. These included the following 31 patients: past 6 months Randomized trial extending treatment to 12 months. Seventeen new participants also underwent the same protocol for 12 months. A total of 32 participants ultimately completed the 12-month study, with many lost to follow-up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Personalization was established using single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation simultaneously with electroencephalography (EEG) and MRI data to define the best spot for connection. Treatment consisted of 20 Hz pulses for 10 daily sessions during the induction phase, followed by weekly 20-min sessions for the next 50 weeks. Koch said EEG showed that transcranial magnetic stimulation increases functional connectivity within the DMN, which correlates with clinical outcomes. The treatment was safe and well-tolerated, he said. Adverse events include headache, scalp or skin discomfort, and neck pain or stiffness. Study limitations include small sample size and mixed enrollment methods. Future clinical trials will use transcranial magnetic stimulation and EEG simultaneously in conjunction with MRI-guided navigation, with treatment calibrated on a quarterly basis. disclosure Mr. Koch is the co-founder of Sinaptica Therapeutics, which developed the Sinaptica Therapeutics system tested in this trial. He also reported relationships with Epitech, Roche, Novo Nordisk and PIAM Farmaceutici and filed patents for targeted non-invasive brain stimulation and combination drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. He has received funding from the Alzheimer Drug Discovery Foundation, European Commission Horizon 2020, Italian Ministry of Health, Italian Ministry of Education, and Bright Focus Foundation. Mr. Cummings disclosed numerous relationships with pharmaceutical companies and others. primary source Alzheimer's disease clinical trials Source reference: Koch G. “Results from a 52-week phase II trial of repetitive TMS of the default mode network in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.” CTAD 2024. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments are powered by Disqus.

