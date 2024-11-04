Researchers identify key mechanism in human lung development





Researchers from the University of Barcelona and the Augusto P.I. Suniya Institute of Biomedical Research (IDIBAPS) have shown that the IGFBP3 protein plays a relevant role in human lung development. Findings using organoids derived from fetal lungs open new perspectives on how this organ develops and lay the basis for future strategies for both the prevention and treatment of lung diseases, particularly in newborns. It is something to build. Research published in journals Stem cell research and treatmentis led by Alphonse Navarro, a professor in UB's School of Medicine and Health Sciences and researcher in the IDIBAPS research group on inflammation and repair in respiratory diseases.

Additionally, the study's use of human embryos resulted in results that were “much more accurate and biomedically relevant” in understanding human lung development than those obtained with animal models. Ta. “Although animal models can help us understand certain aspects of development, there are significant differences between species in structure, function and, above all, development time,” the researchers added. Therapeutic implications in respiratory pathology and lung cancer Although more research is needed before clinical applications can be talked about, the results of this study are useful for respiratory diseases, particularly in premature infants, such as pulmonary hypoplasia, a congenital abnormality of lung development in which the fetal lungs do not function properly. This opens up new avenues for better understanding the situation. Because they do not fully develop, the number and size of alveoli are reduced. “Understanding how miR-34a controls” IGFBP3 “Expression may facilitate the future development of targeted therapies that promote proper alveolar growth and improve lung function in newborns with this disease,” they conclude. At the oncological level, IGFBP3 may also play a role in lung cancer, particularly in relation to cancer stem cells. “We observed that elevated levels of IGFBP3 in lung tumor tissue correlated with poor prognosis at early stages of the disease. Therefore, regulation of IGFBP3 could influence the differentiation of these cancer stem cells and improve their ability to “It will be interesting to investigate whether we can slow down migration, invasion, and metastatic growth,” say researchers working in this area using organoids derived from lung cancer patients. . Key proteins that balance pluripotency and cell differentiation IGFBP3 is a widely studied molecule in both pathological and physiological processes, such as cancer, and is involved in the control of cell proliferation, differentiation, and survival. A new study reveals a previously unknown aspect of this protein: its importance in human lung embryogenesis. “This protein helps maintain lung epithelial cells (the cells that line the inside of the lungs),” said Melissa Acosta-Plasencia, a UB researcher and lead author of the paper along with fellow researcher João J. Castellano. It is useful for.” – Can maintain an 'undifferentiated state', i.e. the ability to develop into different cell types. As the lung develops, IGFBP3 expression must decrease for cell differentiation to occur, a process necessary for proper lung tissue formation. “As embryogenesis progresses, this protein needs to be repressed. This indicates that this protein is key to maintaining lung stem cells,” the researchers added. The study also describes the interaction of IGFBP3 with miR-34a, a microRNA-like molecule that plays an important role in regulating gene expression. From week 8 of lung development, this molecule acts by inhibiting IGFBP3 production in the lung mesenchyme and subsequently in the epithelium, promoting cell differentiation required at this stage of the developmental process. Lung development simulation using organoids This research was carried out thanks to the generation and establishment of organoids derived from fetal lungs in the 8th century.th and 12th Weeks of human development that replicate this organ at the molecular and cellular level. “In our study, we observed the following: IGFBP3 Gene expression was associated with fetal lung progenitor cells. Therefore, we needed an in vitro model that could reproduce this expression,” say the researchers. Organoids based on pluripotent stem cells can regenerate specific tissues, in this case the lung mucosa, in 3D and interact at different levels. “In this way, we were able to activate cell differentiation processes or suppress specific genes and assess their effects on lung development,” he explains.

