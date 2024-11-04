Health
Walking pneumonia inside small lungs
School-aged children, teens, and young adults are usually more likely to have what is called “walking pneumonia.”
It is caused by the following mycoplasma pneumonia (pneumococcus), bacteria that cause respiratory tract infections. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report Test positivity for walking pneumonia increased in late spring 2024 and remained high.
The term walking pneumonia was coined because someone may be walking around without knowing they are infected.
“They're walking around the school, but they're not really feeling sick. They do have pneumonia, but they don't usually get hospitalized for it,” said OSF Healthcare in Illinois. said Dr. Keith Hanson, medical director of the general pediatric unit at Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hanson says that each year, certain diseases or certain viruses are more common than others. I have pneumonia now.
“What's a little unusual this year is that the same bacteria is causing pneumonia in younger children than in previous years, and the severity of the disease is higher. We're seeing more children being hospitalized with pneumonia. They are definitely younger than typical age groups, such as some infants,” says Dr. Hanson.
Tracing cases nationally and regionally
The CDC is tracking the rise in cases both nationally and locally in central Illinois.
Data from OSF HealthCare shows a significant increase in overall pneumonia cases in patients under 18 this year compared to last year, looking at dates from August 1 to October 22. There is.
In 2023, there were 171 cases of pneumonia, and only three cases were reported to be caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae. In 2024, the overall number of infections jumped to 641 people, of whom 143 had pneumonia due to pneumonia. pneumococcus. 81 of the cases in 2024 were reported by hospitals.
Walking pneumonia signs and symptoms
“It's a cough, especially a persistent cough, and in more severe cases, a fever and difficulty breathing,” Dr. Hanson says. “You may be dehydrated and not drinking as much water, so you may be urinating less. You may feel sleepy or more tired, which is common.”
Dr. Hanson says there are antibiotics to treat walking pneumonia, just like for bacterial infections. The hope of antibiotics is to shorten the duration and reduce the severity of the illness, while reducing the chance of spreading the infection to others.
“This is a disease that requires antibiotics. Other respiratory infections like RSV and COVID-19 are viruses and there are no specific drugs to treat them,” says Dr. Hanson. mycoplasma pneumoniathere are antibiotics that can treat it. We want to make sure children are hydrated and get enough rest. Tylenol and ibuprofen can reduce fever. ”
Although most cases of pneumonia do not send children to the hospital, children with other medical conditions may be admitted. If you are hospitalized, you may need IV fluids for dehydration and oxygen to help you breathe. This is another reason why Dr. Hanson recommends starting antibiotics right away. If pneumonia is not treated, you are more likely to end up in a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
If pneumonia is associated with a viral infection
“We start thinking about bacterial infections after a cycle of feeling sick, getting better, and then getting worse a few days later. That's because the virus was developing first, followed by a runny nose, low-grade fever, and cough. Then you feel better for a few days, but then your symptoms come back, and then you probably had a bacterial infection in addition to the virus. Because you're not coughing properly, things are building up in your lungs, and the inflammation and mucus buildup can lead to bacterial infections.
Pneumonia prevention tips
– If you are sick please stay home
– Always let your child blow their nose
– cough or sneeze into your elbow
– If you are sick, please wear a mask in the community. It can prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.
– wash your hands
– Stay well hydrated
– focus on good sleep
