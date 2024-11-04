Health
ADHD medication shortage turns Kent family's life into a 'nightmare'
Some ADHD patients in Kent say life has become a “living nightmare” due to a lack of vital medicines.
Some people wait years to get a prescription because pharmacies are running out of drugs.
While some people say they regularly have to call dozens of pharmacies or drive up to 20 miles (32 km) to receive their medication, privately Some people are paying up to £200 a month to get their medicine.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said that while the majority of medicines are in good supply, the department is working to resolve issues posed by complex and highly regulated global supply chains.
Tracy McKenzie, a hairdresser and single mother, has ADHD with her 10-year-old daughter and teenage son.
Mr McKenzie, from Dartford, said: “My son takes strong stimulants and without them he becomes impulsive and aggressive.”
“Every month I worry about getting medicine for all of us and it affects my own mental health.
“I called many pharmacies within a 20-mile radius to see which ones had them in stock, and by the time the doctor wrote the prescription, I was sure no one had been able to get to the last one before me. I'm praying for you.
“It's a living nightmare.”
Zoe Horsham, a student at the University of Kent, said her ADHD causes her anxiety in public places and makes it difficult for her to leave the house.
She added that the lack of access to medicine earlier this year had caused “tremendous distress”.
As a result, she had to go to a private clinic and pay £200 for one month's worth of medication.
“As a student, it is not realistic for me to keep paying that amount every month,” she added.
Nikki Negus, from Rainham, has been struggling for more than two years to get ADHD medication for her 14-year-old daughter.
“My local pharmacy doesn't have it in stock, so I have to go to a pharmacy 20 miles away,” she said, adding that even then it can be “hit or miss.”
Another mother, who asked not to be named, said her daughter had to wait 12 months for the medication, leaving her “missing school, depressed and anxious.”
And it's not just ADHD medications – the lack of HRT for menopausal women, and Creon, commonly taken by pancreatic cancer patients, It has become a hot topic in recent years.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know how frustrating and distressing drug supply issues can be for patients and the pharmacists and clinicians who care for them.
“This government has inherited a broken NHS, alongside global supply issues that continue to impact the availability of (certain) medicines.
“We are working closely with the NHS, manufacturers and other partners in the supply chain to resolve the current issue as quickly as possible.”
