Popular weight loss drug found to ease arthritis pain





A new study has revealed that the popular weight loss drug semaglutide reduces knee pain caused by obesity-related arthritis, making daily activities such as walking easier for many people. The clinical trial, conducted in 11 countries, demonstrated for the first time that modern anti-obesity drugs can relieve arthritis pain. Semaglutide's pain effects have been shown to be as effective as opioid drugs, offering new hope that knee arthritis pain can be managed without heavy doses of painkillers. This trial is New England Medical Journalinvolved approximately 400 participants with obesity who received either semaglutide injections or a placebo weekly, along with instruction on healthy eating and exercise. At the beginning, participants had an average score of 71 on a 100-point pain scale, indicating significant discomfort while walking. After 68 weeks, the group taking semaglutide reported an average pain reduction of 42 points, compared to 28 points in the placebo group. Many participants also reported improvements in physical function, including: I can now climb stairs easily. The researchers suggest that pain is likely reduced both by weight loss, which reduces stress on the knees, and by the drug's anti-inflammatory properties. Rheumatologist Dr. Henning Bridal, who co-led the trial, noted that the treatment was so effective that some participants were no longer eligible to participate in the trial because their pain levels had decreased. These results offer promising remedies, but experts say Be careful with semaglutide It may not be a long-term solution to your arthritis pain. Many people regain weight when they stop taking the drug, and the drug's high cost, which can cost hundreds of dollars a month, can be a barrier. According to epidemiologist Dr. Lee Callahan, maintaining weight loss while making lifestyle changes is key to sustaining health benefits. Publisher: Daphne Clarence Publication date: November 4, 2024 Please tune in

