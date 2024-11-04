Health
Ketogenic diet may be good for menstrual health
Ketogenic diets may uniquely impact menstrual cycles in premenopausal women, with increased frequency and intensity reported, suggesting that ketosis may impact women's physiology beyond weight loss. It is suggested that there is.
study: Self-reported menstrual periods are positively regulated by well-formulated, energy-controlled ketogenic and low-fat diets in overweight/obese women of reproductive age.. Image credit: voloshin311/Shutterstock.com
In a recent study published in Pro Swanresearchers investigated the relationship between diet and menstrual changes in obese and overweight women.
Their findings indicate that a ketogenic diet (KD), but not a low-fat diet (LFD), can increase the intensity and frequency of menstruation.
background
The accumulation of excess body fat, especially around organs, carries several health risks, including inhibition of glucose metabolism. The result is high triglycerides, high fasting blood sugar, and decreased insulin function, which are early signs of insulin resistance.
An estimated 40% of adult women in the United States have prediabetes or diabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing hormone-related problems such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), irregular periods, and infertility. However, you may be able to prevent these problems by changing your diet.
After the KD, a nutritious diet of high fat, moderately high protein, and low carbohydrates should be followed for 3 to 5 days to induce ketosis as the body burns fat due to carbohydrate restriction.
KD can improve blood markers during both weight loss and maintenance phases, and ketone supplements can further improve blood sugar levels.
LFD regimens have been studied in postmenopausal women with insulin resistance, and long-term LFD regimens can improve metabolic health, although efficacy is variable.
Currently, KD has emerged as a potential alternative to improve insulin sensitivity, hormones, androgens, and cholesterol in women, but these effects have not been well studied.
About research
Premenopausal women with a mean age of 31.6 years were recruited from Ohio. Of the 19 women enrolled, 13 were randomized to the KD group and 6 were included in the LFD group as controls.
People on a low-carbohydrate diet, people with gastrointestinal problems, certain other medical conditions, and heavy alcohol intake were excluded, as were people who had experienced recent weight loss. Two of the participants were taking oral contraceptives at the time of the study.
This study was part of a larger study on LFD and KD in obese and overweight women and men.
The six-week study included three groups. One adhered to the KD using ketone salts twice a day, one followed the KD using a placebo, and the third group followed the LFD using nitrogen and calories similar to the KD. . Meals were prepared in a controlled kitchen.
During the six-week study, participants fasted and hydrated and had their weight, height, and body composition measured before biweekly visits.
Researchers collected information on self-reported menstrual changes, inflammation, blood lipids, insulin resistance, insulin, glucose, blood ketones, body composition, and weight changes.
In the menstrual survey, participants reported changes in menstrual frequency or intensity on days 14, 28, and 42. Responses were categorized as “no change,” “change in frequency,” “change in intensity,” or “menstruation has returned.”
Survey results
After day one, the levels of markers of ketosis were similar across the three diets, but thereafter the two KD groups showed higher levels of the markers than the LFD and reached nutritional ketosis throughout the study.
The two KD groups reported more menstrual cycle changes compared to LFD. Women who reported changes had higher body mass index (BMI). 85% of women undergoing KD reported changes in the frequency or intensity of their menstrual cycles, whereas LFD participants reported no changes.
Six KD participants regained menstruation for the first time in a long time, especially among participants who were not using contraception.
Significant weight loss (average 7.1 kg) and BMI reduction (2.6 kg/m3)2 on average) were seen during the study period. Approximately 73% of the weight loss was fat and 27% was lean mass.
Although there was no significant effect on plasma glucose, fasting insulin was significantly lower across the study and lower insulin levels were seen on the LFD compared to the KD diet with ketone supplements.
Insulin sensitivity improved with weight loss. Cholesterol levels decreased over time, but diet had no significant effect on cholesterol levels. Weight loss had no effect on inflammatory markers.
conclusion
Women with KD reported menstrual changes, but women with LFD did not. This suggests a unique effect of KD on menstrual physiology, possibly due to ketone bodies. KD appears to have unique effects on menstruation, independent of weight loss.
Both KD and LFD achieved significant reductions in body weight, BMI, body fat, insulin levels, and cardiovascular risk factors. Accurately measured diets helped ensure reliable results of health indicators.
Larger studies are needed to investigate the effects of diet on women's hormones and metabolism. These studies should focus on insulin-resistant conditions such as PCOS to determine how diet and ketone bodies influence ovulation and reproductive health.
Reference magazines:
-
Kachley, M.L., Bugha, A., Brownlow, M.L., O'Connor, A., Sapper, T.N., Crabtree, C.D., Robinson, B.T., Stoner, J.T., Decker, D.D., Soma, L., and Volek, J.S. (2024) ) Self-reported menstrual physiology is positively regulated by a well-formulated, energy-controlled ketogenic diet compared to a low-fat diet in overweight/obese women of reproductive age. Pro Swan. Doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0293670.https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0293670
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241104/Ketogenic-diets-could-be-better-for-menstrual-health-period.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 dead as a result of the volcano in Indonesia
- Awareness of lung cancer screening remains low | Music
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Northern California – NBC Bay Area
- Xi Jinping's father is the subject of new historical drama on state television
- Content of Prabowo and Jokowi's meeting in Solo
- BBC chairman calls for reform of British broadcasting rules
- Trump says I shouldn't have left the White House, despite losing the 2020 election | Donald Trump
- State Football Qualifiers Announced | Secondary school
- Pakistani court sends notice to FIA over Imran Khan's bail plea – ThePrint – PTIFeed
- Boris Johnson doesn't believe Trump will abandon Ukraine
- Gautam Gambhir news: Can't play Test match cricket like this; old video of Geoffrey Boycott trolling Gauti goes viral
- Strongly condemn attack on Hindu temple in Canada: PM Modi