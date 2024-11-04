5 symptoms women over 40 should never ignore

Various changes occur in a woman's body. menopause and the years leading up to it, known as perimenopause. This natural stage in the aging process marks the end of reproductive age. During this time, a woman's ovaries stop producing eggs and the female hormones estrogen and progesterone decrease.

These changes are a completely normal part of aging, but when these functions are lost, hormone It can affect your overall health, especially your cardiovascular health. Estrogen has protective effects on the heart, and its loss can affect some of the specific risk factors for heart health, including: high cholesterol, high blood pressure and weight gain.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, and the risk continues to increase with age. Therefore, it's important to be aware of any warning signs that may be present or in the future. heart attack and stroke risk. Mitigating both risks also requires trusting your intuition.

“The most important thing, other than the symptoms, is being fully aware of your medical condition and daily activities,” says Dr. Stacey Rosen, executive director of Northwell University. Katz Institute for Women's Health and American Heart Association Go Red for Women Volunteer experts. “Knowing what you can do allows you to take action instead of ignoring it when something feels different, whether it's your chest, your abs, your back movement, or your smile.”

Additionally, it's important to know your family's health history, as research suggests that women are at higher risk for heart disease if a close relative, such as a mother or sister, had it before age 65. .

Knowledge is power. Here are five symptoms that women in their mid-40s and older should take seriously.

1. chronic fatigue

Life can be exhausting, especially for many women who have to balance childcare, careers, and other responsibilities. But feeling tired is different from feeling tired, which can indicate a serious health problem.

Research shows that the most common symptom in women in the weeks before a heart attack is unusual fatigue. In one study70% of women who have a heart attack report this.

“This is serious fatigue, much different than just fatigue at the end of a hard day,” says Rosen.

It's important to take unexplained fatigue seriously. If your symptoms do not resolve with additional rest and sleep, contact your doctor for further testing.

2. Hot flashes

Sudden intense flushing and sweating in the upper body, especially the face, neck, and chest, is a common and normal experience for women approaching menopause. However, excessive or severe hot flashes can be a sign that something isn't right.

A recent study found that women who experience moderate to severe symptoms Hot flashes And people with night sweats are three times more likely to develop heart disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease than people with mild hot flashes. the studyThe study, which involved 106 perimenopausal and postmenopausal women and was presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in May, found that women self-monitor for vasomotor symptoms and identify symptoms that become more frequent and significantly interfere with daily life. This indicates that you need to see a doctor if this occurs.

“The FDA has released a definition for hot flashes that we think is clinically relevant,” says Dr. Joanne Pinkerton, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and director of midlife health at Virginia Health. “Moderate hot flashes involve sweating, but severe hot flashes cause your body to shut down, like stopping during a speech or waking up in the middle of the night because you're so hot.”

She says clinical trials tend to look at women who experience seven or more hot flashes a day, which is a good framework for knowing when to talk to your doctor about your symptoms and consider treatment options. It is said to become.

3. depression

It is well known that our mental health is intrinsically linked to our physical health. Therefore, it is not surprising that studies find that women have the following symptoms: depression Compared to men, they have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease later in life. in one study Researchers from outside Japan analyzed database records of more than 4 million medical claims for patients who met criteria for depression. Median age was 44 years. When diagnosed with depression, women were found to have higher rates of subsequent heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and chest pain than men.

“If it really is depression, it needs to be properly addressed and treated, either in conjunction with counseling or counseling. antidepressantsThe presence or absence of hormones depends on what stage of menopause you are in,” says Pinkerton.

All women, regardless of age, should consult a doctor if they experience significant mood changes, frequent crying, or suicidal thoughts. Pinkerton recommends starting with basic depression screening tools through your primary care physician and then guiding you through next steps.

4. chronic shortness of breath

When people think of a heart attack, they often think of Hollywood movies where actors clutch their chest and collapse. But for women, heart attacks manifest differently, with much less drama than in the movies. They also tend to accumulate over several weeks.

Women are often unaware of this and may especially ignore subtle signs such as shortness of breath. Shortness of breath is often a sign of a heart attack, along with other symptoms such as nausea and fatigue, so it can be easily mistaken for a common viral illness. Experts say women should seek treatment if their shortness of breath is unexplained or sudden.

“I want people to feel how they feel in general when they walk up the stairs or walk around the block,” Rosen says. “Changes in the way you feel about your breathing can be worrying. If you've never had asthma but have multiple risk factors for heart disease, this may be related to your heart. We need to be more and more aware of what we may be doing.”

Shortness of breath after fatigue or sleep problems is the most common heart attack warning sign in women. in one study Among 515 women aged 29 to 97 who had suffered a heart attack, more than 40% experienced shortness of breath.

It never hurts to see a doctor for peace of mind.

5. migraine

According to research, migraines 3x more common for women than for men. These can cause disability, so it's no surprise that they are the fourth leading cause of disability in women. Migraines in middle-aged women are primarily related to fluctuations in hormone levels. Perimenopause causes a decrease in estrogen, which causes a very specific type of headache during perimenopause and menopause. Migraines can also be related to factors such as stress, diet, anxiety, and depression. sleep problems.

One challenge is that many of the symptoms of stroke in women overlap with migraine. For example, severe migraines and strokes can both cause vision changes and dizziness. Other overlapping symptoms include disorientation, numbness, and tingling. Additionally, research has found that migraines can double your risk of stroke.

If this is the first time you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is always best to seek treatment immediately. It is an emergency until your doctor tells you otherwise. Even if your migraine is unrelated to a more serious, insidious health problem, there are still treatments that can prevent and alleviate migraines. When in doubt, it is best to discuss new neurological symptoms with your clinician.

