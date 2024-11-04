



Respiratory syncytial virus is a common virus that occurs most frequently between November and April (RSV season). RSV is so common that most children become infected with RSV before they are 3 years old. In most healthy children and adults, it causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, families with young children may not be immune to frequent illnesses such as colds that circulate in the household, and RSV can be more serious for some infants and children. premature baby, Infants under 6 months oldchildren with chronic illnesses are at higher risk of developing serious complications that require hospitalization, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. The virus spreads easily from person to person through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes or by touching contaminated surfaces. how to protect your baby There are two options to protect your baby from severe RSV disease. The first is New RSV vaccination, It is given to infants during the RSV season as a single injection (needle), often into the thigh muscle. This is not a vaccine. This is a safe and effective drug that gives your baby antibodies and protection against RSV for 6 months. “Severe RSV infections requiring hospitalization can affect any infant, not just those with chronic medical problems,” said Dr. Yes, said Dr. Yenzi Diambomba, co-chair of the Women's and Infant Health RSV Prevention Working Group. Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends this option to protect infants from severe RSV disease and the need for hospitalization during the winter months. The availability of this drug is expansion Participate in publicly funded RSV prevention programs. The availability of new prophylactic drugs may provide welcome relief to families giving birth during RSV infections. This family was the first to receive medication for their newborn baby at Mount Sinai Hospital. “I had heard that their babies had become seriously ill with RSV, so I was happy to be the first family to receive this drug at Mount Sinai Hospital,” she said. Shoshana said after being advised to do so. Alternatively, pregnant women can choose to receive the RSV vaccine between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy to protect the fetus from severe RSV disease. This vaccine continues to protect your baby even after birth. You only need one of these options to protect against RSV, unless your health care provider tells you otherwise. For more information, RSV vaccination For infants, from the State Maternal and Child Health Council. Click here for details RSV.

