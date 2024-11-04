Two more MPOX cases found in UK from household contacts of first case | MPOX





The UKHSA has announced that two more cases of the mpox strain, which is thought to spread more easily, have been detected in the UK among household contacts of the first case. As a result, a total of three infected Clade IB type MPOX shares confirmed in Japan were three. UKHSA said the risk to the British public “remains low” and that the two patients were receiving specialist care at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. london. of The first infected person was discovered last week in London If you spend a vacation in Africa and returned to the UK on October 21 by night flight. They developed flu-like symptoms more than 24 hours later, and a rash started appearing on October 24 that worsened the next day. Contacts of all three cases are being traced by UKHSA and other partners and will be offered testing, vaccination and advice as appropriate. Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA's chief medical adviser, said: “MPOX is highly contagious in households where there are close contacts, so it is not unexpected that additional cases could occur within the same household.” Ta. “The overall risk to the UK public remains low. We are working with our partners to ensure all contacts of infected people are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread. Masu.” Mpox is spread between people only by direct contact with the rash, skin lesions, or scabs caused by the virus, including sexual contact, kissing, hugging, or other skin-to-skin contact. There is also a risk from contact with body fluids such as saliva or nasal mucus. Contact with bedding, towels, and clothing. It can also be spread through close, face-to-face contact over extended periods of time, such as talking, breathing, coughing, and sneezing. Symptoms include a skin rash with blisters, spots, and ulcers that can appear anywhere on the body, fever, headache, back pain, and muscle pain. Rashes usually appear one to five days after fever, headache, and other symptoms. Clade Ib mpox has been prevalent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in recent months, with cases also reported in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sweden, India, and Germany. As of the end of September 2024, Africa had more than 40,000 mpox cases and almost 1,000 deaths, according to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is classified and is classified as Clade IA, IB and II. It is circulating in the area. The WHO has declared an emergency public health, which is internationally concerned due to the rapid spread of MPOX shares. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said last week that the government was “working with the UK Health Service (UKHSA) and the NHS to protect people and prevent infection.” “This includes securing vaccines and providing health care workers with the guidance and tools they need to safely respond to cases. “We are also working with international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks,” he added.

