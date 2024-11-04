California and Washington report more suspected cases of H5 avian influenza





Two states affected by avian influenza outbreaks in dairy cattle and commercial poultry reported that farm workers were more likely to be infected with H5 avian influenza in the past few days; is California, and three are Washington state. In other developments, federal authorities reported further outbreaks in dairy cattle and poultry, and in California, Los Angeles County announced the first detection of H5 in wastewater. More illnesses suspected in farm workers With four new cases of infection, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is currently reporting 20 cases, 17 of which have been confirmed through testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDPH also cited another presumptive case in a dairy worker who met the presumptive case definition and had a specimen collected at a local lab that tested positive. However, a confirmatory test from the CDC was negative. Additionally, the Washington State Department of Health announced on November 1st that reported Three more probable cases of people exposed to sick poultry increased the state's total to 12, nine of which have been confirmed by the CDC. The patients traveled to Oregon while feeling ill, and the state has recently reported cases of the virus in poultry, including at a backyard farm where pigs were also recently raised. the test was positivethe first confirmed case in a pig in the United States. In a statement dated October 31st, Oregon Health Authority The patients said they were being monitored by the Oregon Health Authority while in the state. All had been exposed to sick poultry in Washington. The agency added that the three people returned to Washington for 10 days of observation after their last contact with the infected birds. On November 1st update Of the confirmed human cases so far this year, the CDC lists 41 cases in six states, with jurisdiction pending on one case involving poultry exposure. Further outbreaks in dairy cattle and poultry Animal health developments are the work of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). Confirmed There have been 38 additional H5N1 outbreaks in dairy cows, 30 in California and eight in Utah, which the state earlier announced was located in Cache County. The virus has now been confirmed in 442 herds in 15 states. Considering all livestock, including pigs and alpacas, APHIS confirmed 444 detections in 16 states. Also, today is APHIS Confirmed More poultry outbreaks are occurring in three western states, including a commercial turkey farm with 48,300 birds in Sacramento County, California. The agency also confirmed two outbreaks involving backyard flocks in Washington state, one in Okanogan County and one in Stevens County, as well as an incident involving backyard birds in Jackson County, Oregon. . H5 detected in Los Angeles County wastewater Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced On November 1, it announced the first detection of H5 avian influenza at one of its wastewater sampling sites. No human cases have been reported in the county, and the overall risk to residents remains low, the county said. It added that it is actively working with key risk groups such as dairy and meat processing workers to pinpoint the potential source of the H5 virus in wastewater.

