Michigan health officials report increase in whooping cough cases

(CBS Detroit) – Michigan health officials are warning residents about an increase in cases of whooping cough, commonly known as whooping cough.

As of Oct. 28, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported 830 confirmed or probable cases this year. From 2017 to 2019, the state averaged 596 cases of severe cough each year.

According to MDHHS, early symptoms of whooping cough are similar to the common cold and it can take five to 10 days after infection for symptoms to appear. Even if babies and children aren't coughing, they may have stopped breathing, which may cause their skin to turn blue or cause them to be short of breath. Subsequent symptoms include uncontrollable coughing fits.

The median age of pertussis cases was 13 years, and authorities said 75% of pertussis cases were in people under 18. Acute cases of pertussis can cause serious illness in all ages, but are more likely to be severe and potentially fatal in infants. .

“Vaccination remains the first line of defense against the spread of pertussis,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Baghdasarian. “Due to declining immunization rates, pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases are unfortunately on the rise across the state. We encourage all Michiganders to keep up-to-date on immunization schedules. I recommend it.”

The CDC recommends pertussis vaccine for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant people, as well as adults who were not vaccinated in childhood or adulthood.

According to state health officials, 82.9% of children received their first dose of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccine by age 3 months, but 65.6% of children aged 19 months received the recommended four doses. It is said that it remained at %.

