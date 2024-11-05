High levels of omega-3, omega-6 may protect against cancer





Credit: Odin Mcraig from Pexels

In addition to lowering cholesterol, keeping the brain healthy and improving mental health, new research from the University of Georgia shows that omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help prevent various cancers. It suggests that. The study, based on data from more than 250,000 people, found that higher levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids were associated with a lower risk of developing cancer. The result is: published in international cancer journal. “Higher levels of omega-3 and omega-6 were associated with lower cancer incidence,” said Yuchen Zhang, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the UGA College of Public Health. said. “These findings suggest that the average person should focus on getting more of these fatty acids in their diet.” Participants with higher levels of omega-3 had higher levels of omega-3 in their colon, stomach, and lung cancerin addition to a lower incidence of other gastrointestinal cancers. High omega-6 levels were associated with lower rates of 14 types of cancer, including brain, malignant melanoma, bladder, and more. Healthy fats reduce the risk of developing 19 types of cancer The study is based on data from a UK-based study that followed more than 250,000 people for more than 10 years. Of these participants, approximately 30,000 developed some form of cancer during the study period. Some previous studies have shown an association between fatty acid levels and the risk of developing cancer. However, no studies have conclusively determined whether omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids reduce the incidence of cancer or increase the chance of survival if diagnosed with cancer. Importantly, the benefits of high levels of fatty acids did not depend on other risk factors such as BMI, alcohol use, or physical activity. Fish oil supplements have various health benefits It is known as.healthy fats“Omega 3 and Omega 6” fatty acid It is essential for human health. These are found in fatty fish, nuts, and even some vegetable oils such as canola oil. However, most Americans probably don't eat enough of these foods to reach the recommended amounts. That's why many people turn to fish oil supplements. These are some of the most popular nutritional pills on the market, and for good reason. Previous research suggests that omega-3 supplements may reduce the risk of developing high cholesterol and lower the risk of heart disease. Fish oil benefits may not be universal But deciding whether to take popular fish oil pills is not a one-size-fits-all decision. For example, in the current study, researchers found that high omega-3 levels may be associated with a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer. cancer. “For women, it's an easy decision: Eat more.” omega 3'' said Kaixiong Ye, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor in UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences. Researchers also confirmed that the beneficial effects of omega-6 were stronger in younger participants, especially women. Detailed information:

Yuchen Zhang et al., Associations of plasma omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids with global and 19 site-specific cancers: a population-based cohort study in the UK Biobank; international cancer journal (2024). DOI: 10.1002/ijc.35226 Provided by

University of Georgia





