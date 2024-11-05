Stay well this winter | Western Health & Social Care Trust





We encourage our patients, customers, staff, and the public to stay warm and healthy this winter, especially in the frigid weather. Winter is traditionally a busy time for Western Trust. It brings with it a variety of winter illnesses, including coughs and colds, influenza, COVID-19, and norovirus (winter vomiting), all of which are easily spread. People with chronic, long-term health problems may have these symptoms worse. For example, people with respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, a lung disease) find it difficult to breathe in cold, wet weather. Additionally, in icy and snowy conditions, slips and falls inevitably occur, especially among older adults who are more likely to be seriously injured or immobilized by fractures or sprains. Seamus Ward, Head of Health Improvement at the Western Trust, commented: “The Trust is committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of our staff, clients, patients and all members of the local community. We want to make people more aware of the effects of cold weather and provide advice on how to stay healthy. Prevention is always better than cure, and there are things we can all do to keep our communities safe through the extreme weather conditions we are facing and the rest of the winter. ”

We encourage you to follow and promote these 10 tips to keep you, your family, and those around you healthy. keep your home warm – At dusk, close the curtains and close the door to prevent drafts. The main living room should be at 18-21 degrees (64-70 degrees), and the rest of the house should be at least 16 degrees (61 degrees). Use a hot water bottle or an electric blanket (but not both at the same time). I'm in bed.

Please dress warmly – Warm and enveloping inside and out. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing to trap warm air between them. If you must go outside, wear a hat, gloves, scarf, and shoes with good grip. If you get wet, change into dry clothes as soon as you come indoors.

eat well – Food is an important source of energy to keep your body warm. Try to eat hot meals regularly to maintain your energy levels and drink hot drinks to feel warmer for longer.

keep active – Move around at least once an hour and don't sit for long periods of time. Even light exercise can help you stay warm at home.

help others – Check on friends, relatives, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable in cold weather. Make sure you stay warm, especially at night, and stock up on food and medicine.

please travel with caution – Icy pavement and roads can be very slippery. Please be careful when going out and wear boots or shoes with strong grip soles. Be aware that black ice on sidewalks and roads may not be clearly visible, and compacted snow may turn into ice, making it slippery.

plan ahead – Check the weather forecast before your trip to prepare for your trip and keep a list of people you can contact if you can't leave the house.

prevent house fires – Unplug heater/blanket when not in use. Do not leave candles unattended. Do not use portable heaters to dry clothes. Make sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors are installed and working.

Recognize the signs of hypothermia – Hypothermia is caused by being in a cold environment. Particularly at risk are the elderly, sick people, and infants. If someone you know has been exposed to the cold and is suffering, confused, has slow, shallow breathing, or has lost consciousness, they may have severe hypothermia. In this case, immediately dial 999 and request an ambulance. While waiting for medical help, it is important to prevent further heat loss and try to warm the person gently.

Consider your alcohol intake – Adhering to low-risk guidelines will go a long way in avoiding cold-related hazards such as hypothermia and falls. Knowing how to get home, contacting friends, and dressing warmly can also help you stay safe on a night out.

