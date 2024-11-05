Long periods of sitting may accelerate aging in young people

Between long commutes, Zoom-filled workdays, and nights spent streaming and scrolling, millennials spend more than 60 hours a week sitting, according to a new study from the University of Boulder and the University of California, Riverside. , was found to increase the risk of heart disease and may accelerate other signs of aging. .

The study, which involved more than 1,000 former or current Colorado residents, including 730 twins, investigated the effects of prolonged sitting on health indicators such as cholesterol and body mass index (BMI) in young adults. This is the first study to examine whether it has an impact.

As a result, meeting the minimum recommended physical activity guidelines (about 20 minutes of moderate exercise per day) is not enough to combat the dangers of spending most of your waking hours in a seat. It turns out.

Our research shows that reducing the risk of premature aging in early adulthood may require sitting less throughout the day, more intense exercise, or a combination of both. It suggests that. ”

Chandra Reynolds, lead author of the study and professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Institute of Behavioral Genetics

About research published in magazines Pro SwanReynolds teamed up with lead author Ryan Bruelman, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics at the University of California, Riverside.

After the coronavirus pandemic, Bruelman noticed that she and others her age were sitting more. He set out to learn more about the results.

“Young adults tend to think that they are immune to the effects of aging. They think, 'My metabolism is great and I don't have to worry about it until I'm in my 50s or 60s.'” says Bruelman. “But what you do at this critical time in your life matters.”

A walk after work is not enough

The authors used data from the University of California's Colorado Adoption/Twin Lifespan Behavioral Development and Cognitive Aging Study (CATSLife), which has followed twins and adoptees from childhood, to a mean age of 33 years, ranging from 28 to 49 years. Participants' data were analyzed.

On average, participants sat for almost nine hours each day, with some sitting for as long as 16 hours. They reported an average of 80 to 160 minutes of moderate physical activity per week and less than 135 minutes of vigorous exercise per week. The authors note that these results are likely better than the national average, thanks to Colorado's active lifestyle.

The researchers focused on two important measures of cardiac and metabolic aging: total cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein and body mass index (BMI). The study found that the more time you spend sitting, the older you look. And adding a little moderate activity to a long day of sitting did little to alleviate these effects.

In fact, the authors say that young people who sit for 8.5 hours per day and engage in less than current physical activity recommendations may be in the “moderate to high risk” category for cardiovascular and metabolic disease. Ta.

“A quick walk after work may not be enough,” Reynolds says. “This becomes increasingly clear with age, but we found that the association was already emerging in early adulthood.”

Adding strenuous activity had a buffering effect.

For example, people who exercised vigorously for 30 minutes each day (such as running or cycling) had cholesterol and BMI measurements similar to those of people 5 to 10 years younger who were equally sedentary but did not exercise.

However, even vigorous activity cannot completely alleviate the negative effects of prolonged sitting, the study concludes.

Same genes, different lifestyle

Identical twins are especially useful for research because they share 100% of their genes. This makes it easier to rule out genetic factors that may contribute to differences in health and focus on lifestyle differences.

Researchers looked at some twins with different sedentary and physical activity habits and found that replacing sitting with exercise improved cholesterol better than simply adding exercise to a full day of sitting. found that it appears to be effective.

Bottom line, the researchers say: “Try them both.”

Reduce the amount of time you spend sitting at work by using a standing desk, taking breaks, and holding walking meetings. If you can, do something that leaves you out of breath for at least 30 minutes a day, or become a “weekend warrior” with longer, more intense workouts if possible, says Bruelman.

He hopes the study will serve as a call to action for policymakers to reconsider physical activity guidelines and clarify how much sitting is excessive.

Meanwhile, Reynolds encourages young people to take steps now that could shape their future.

“Now is the time to build habits that will benefit your long-term health.”