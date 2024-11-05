Health
Long periods of sitting may accelerate aging in young people
Between long commutes, Zoom-filled workdays, and nights spent streaming and scrolling, millennials spend more than 60 hours a week sitting, according to a new study from the University of Boulder and the University of California, Riverside. , was found to increase the risk of heart disease and may accelerate other signs of aging. .
The study, which involved more than 1,000 former or current Colorado residents, including 730 twins, investigated the effects of prolonged sitting on health indicators such as cholesterol and body mass index (BMI) in young adults. This is the first study to examine whether it has an impact.
As a result, meeting the minimum recommended physical activity guidelines (about 20 minutes of moderate exercise per day) is not enough to combat the dangers of spending most of your waking hours in a seat. It turns out.
Our research shows that reducing the risk of premature aging in early adulthood may require sitting less throughout the day, more intense exercise, or a combination of both. It suggests that. ”
Chandra Reynolds, lead author of the study and professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Institute of Behavioral Genetics
About research published in magazines Pro SwanReynolds teamed up with lead author Ryan Bruelman, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics at the University of California, Riverside.
After the coronavirus pandemic, Bruelman noticed that she and others her age were sitting more. He set out to learn more about the results.
“Young adults tend to think that they are immune to the effects of aging. They think, 'My metabolism is great and I don't have to worry about it until I'm in my 50s or 60s.'” says Bruelman. “But what you do at this critical time in your life matters.”
A walk after work is not enough
The authors used data from the University of California's Colorado Adoption/Twin Lifespan Behavioral Development and Cognitive Aging Study (CATSLife), which has followed twins and adoptees from childhood, to a mean age of 33 years, ranging from 28 to 49 years. Participants' data were analyzed.
On average, participants sat for almost nine hours each day, with some sitting for as long as 16 hours. They reported an average of 80 to 160 minutes of moderate physical activity per week and less than 135 minutes of vigorous exercise per week. The authors note that these results are likely better than the national average, thanks to Colorado's active lifestyle.
The researchers focused on two important measures of cardiac and metabolic aging: total cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein and body mass index (BMI). The study found that the more time you spend sitting, the older you look. And adding a little moderate activity to a long day of sitting did little to alleviate these effects.
In fact, the authors say that young people who sit for 8.5 hours per day and engage in less than current physical activity recommendations may be in the “moderate to high risk” category for cardiovascular and metabolic disease. Ta.
“A quick walk after work may not be enough,” Reynolds says. “This becomes increasingly clear with age, but we found that the association was already emerging in early adulthood.”
Adding strenuous activity had a buffering effect.
For example, people who exercised vigorously for 30 minutes each day (such as running or cycling) had cholesterol and BMI measurements similar to those of people 5 to 10 years younger who were equally sedentary but did not exercise.
However, even vigorous activity cannot completely alleviate the negative effects of prolonged sitting, the study concludes.
Same genes, different lifestyle
Identical twins are especially useful for research because they share 100% of their genes. This makes it easier to rule out genetic factors that may contribute to differences in health and focus on lifestyle differences.
Researchers looked at some twins with different sedentary and physical activity habits and found that replacing sitting with exercise improved cholesterol better than simply adding exercise to a full day of sitting. found that it appears to be effective.
Bottom line, the researchers say: “Try them both.”
Reduce the amount of time you spend sitting at work by using a standing desk, taking breaks, and holding walking meetings. If you can, do something that leaves you out of breath for at least 30 minutes a day, or become a “weekend warrior” with longer, more intense workouts if possible, says Bruelman.
He hopes the study will serve as a call to action for policymakers to reconsider physical activity guidelines and clarify how much sitting is excessive.
Meanwhile, Reynolds encourages young people to take steps now that could shape their future.
“Now is the time to build habits that will benefit your long-term health.”
sauce:
Reference magazines:
Bruelmann, R. Others. (2024). A twin analysis of the association between early aging biomarkers and sedentary time and physical activity. PLoS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0308660.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241104/Long-sitting-hours-could-accelerate-aging-in-young-adults.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football Rankings (11/4/2024)
- WHO releases list of priority pathogens for emergency vaccine development
- East Coast Earthquake Simulation by K9 Search and Rescue Malta
- How Trump 2.0 would remake Washington
- Minister Amran vows to resign if he fails to end food import mafia
- Vodafone & Threes response to CMA Remedies Action Report
- How to watch AFG vs BAN Today Match live TV broadcast and streaming?
- Who's who in Kemi Badenoch's new Conservative shadow cabinet?
- PM Modi expresses grief over death of folk singer Sharda Sinha
- Double Fish 2024 Paris Olympics Commemorative Table Tennis Balls Limited Package
- A surprising poll shows Trump down in the two-win state
- Why Donald Trump can vote in the 2024 election even after his felony conviction