Evolutionary benefits of forgetfulness

Forgetting is part of our daily life. After entering a room, you may forget why you entered there. Or maybe someone greets you on the street and you can't remember their name.

But why do we forget things? Is it simply a sign of memory loss, or is there a benefit?

One of the earliest discoveries in this field emphasized that forgetting can occur simply because the average person's memory fades. This is a quote from a 19th century German psychologist. hermann ebbinghaus's “forgetting curve” showed how most people forget details of new information very quickly, but over time. These days, this recreated by neuroscientists.

Forgetting curve:

However, forgetting can also serve a functional purpose. Our brains are constantly bombarded with information. If you remember every detail, it becomes increasingly difficult to retain important information.

One of the ways The reason we try to avoid this is because we're not paying enough attention in the first place. nobel prize winners Eric Kandeland many subsequent studies suggest that: memories are formed When the connections (synapses) between cells (neurons) in the brain are strengthened.

When you pay attention to something, you strengthen that connection and maintain that memory. This same mechanism allows us to forget all the extraneous details we encounter every day. So people are showing, increased signs Age-related inattention and memory-related disorders alzheimer's disease As it relates to attention disorders, we all need to be able to forget all unimportant details in order to create memories.

Handling new information

remember memories I can sometimes It also leads to changes to deal with new information. Let's say you drive the same route every day on your daily commute. You probably have strong memories about this route, and each journey strengthens the underlying brain connections.

But suppose one Monday, one of your usual roads is closed, and a new route is opened for the next three weeks. Your travel memory needs to be flexible enough to incorporate this new information. One way the brain does this is by weakening some of the memory connections while strengthening new additional connections to remember new routes.

It is clear that failure to update our memories will have serious negative consequences. Consider PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). In PTSD, traumatic memories cannot be updated or forgotten, so they are constantly triggered by reminders in the environment.

From an evolutionary perspective, forgetting old memories in response to new information is definitely beneficial. Our hunter-gatherer ancestors may have repeatedly visited a safe waterhole, only to discover one day there a rival settlement or a bear with a newborn cub. . Their brains had to be able to update their memories to label this location as no longer safe. Failure to do so would have threatened their survival.

memory reactivation

In some cases, forgetfulness may not be due to memory loss, but rather to a change in the ability to access memories. rodent research demonstrated how forgotten memories can be recalled (or reactivated) by supporting the synaptic connections described above.

The rodents were taught to associate something neutral (such as the sound of a bell ringing) with something unpleasant (such as a mild shock to the foot). After several repetitions, the rodents formed a “fear memory” and responded to the bell as if they were expecting a shock. Researchers were able to isolate the neuronal connections activated by the combination of bells and shocks in a part of the brain known as the amygdala.

Second, would artificially activating these neurons cause the rodent to behave as if it were expecting a foot shock, even if there was no bell or shock? Researchers thought that there might be. They did this using a technique called optogenetic stimulation, which involves the use of light and genetic engineering, and demonstrated that it is indeed possible to activate (and then deactivate) such memories. showed.

One way this may be relevant to humans is through some kind of temporary forgetting, which may not be due to amnesia. Returning to the earlier example of seeing someone on the street but not remembering their name. You probably know the name right away because you believe you know the first letter. This is known as the tip of the tongue phenomenon.

If this happens was originally studied In the 1960s, American psychologists Roger Brown and David McNeil reported that people's ability to identify aspects of missing words was better than chance. This suggests that the information is not completely forgotten.

One theory This phenomenon occurs as a result of weakened connections in memory between words and their meanings, reflecting the difficulty in recalling the required information.

However, another possibility is that this phenomenon Might be helpful As a signal to the individual that the information has not been forgotten, it is just currently inaccessible.

This might explain why occur more often As people grow older and become more knowledgeable, their brains need to categorize more information in order to remember something. The tip of the tongue phenomenon may be the brain's way of letting us know that the necessary information has not been forgotten, and its perseverance may lead to successful memory.

That is, we can forget information for various reasons. That's because we weren't paying attention, or because the information decayed over time. We may forget to update our memory. Additionally, forgotten information may not be lost forever, but may become inaccessible. All these forms of forgetting help our brains function efficiently and have sustained our survival for generations.

This is never negative results It is caused when a person becomes forgetful (such as due to Alzheimer's disease). Nevertheless, forgetting has evolutionary advantages. I hope this article was interesting enough that you won't forget it any time soon.