Colorectal cancer warning for Millennials and Gen X: Watch out for these symptoms
Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the tissues of the colon or rectum. It is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Thanks to obesity and alcohol consumption, colorectal cancer is the leading cause of increased mortality among young people. A 2023 study published in the Annals of Oncology found that deaths from colorectal cancer among young people (millennials and Gen This was predicted for the first time and confirms the trend the researchers first noted. In 2021.
What is colorectal cancer?
The colon and rectum are both part of the large intestine, which is part of the digestive system. Colorectal cancer often begins as growths called polyps in the colon or rectum. Most colorectal cancers are curable if they are located in the intestine. However, recurrence after surgery is a major problem and is often the ultimate cause of death. Colorectal cancer can occur when cells in the colon or rectum change and stop working properly. These changes can lead to precancerous conditions such as adenomas or colorectal cancer itself. The most common type of colorectal cancer is adenocarcinoma, which begins in the glandular cells lining the colon or rectum.
Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Early diagnosis can often lead to a complete cure.
Reasons behind colorectal cancer:
Colorectal cancer can be caused by a variety of factors. Inherited gene mutations or variants can increase the risk of colorectal cancer. Certain genetic conditions, such as Lynch syndrome and familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), may also increase risk. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle choices can increase your risk of colorectal cancer. Diets that are low in fruits and vegetables, high in fat, low in fiber, and high in processed meats contribute to this type of cancer. Overweight, obesity, and lack of regular physical activity are also clear causes of colorectal cancer in Millennials and Gen Xers. Habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption also promote the development of this type of cancer. Although alcohol consumption is associated with early-onset colorectal cancer, it tends to be more aggressive and deadly than types of colorectal cancer diagnosed in older people.
According to doctors, being overweight or obese and associated health conditions such as high blood sugar or diabetes are the main causes.
In the late 1990s, colorectal cancer was the fourth leading cause of cancer death for both men and women under age 50. Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in these men, and the second leading cause of death, according to the American Cancer Society. Some of those women.
Millennials born between 1981 and 1996 have twice the risk of colorectal cancer compared to people born in 1950, according to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. It has become. The same study found that the risk for people under 55 was almost 60%. They are more likely to be diagnosed with a terminal disease than older adults, making survival a greater challenge.
Symptoms of colorectal cancer:
Colorectal cancer can cause a variety of symptoms, including:
Intestinal changes: Diarrhea, constipation, or feeling of incomplete stool
Bloody stool: bright red, dark brown, or black blood in or on the stool
abdominal pain: Cramps, aches, or pain in the abdomen, back, buttocks, or legs
Weight loss: unintentional weight loss
Other symptoms of colorectal cancer include fatigue, weakness, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, bloating, gas, and a lump in the abdomen or rectum.
If cancer spreads to other parts of the body, additional symptoms may occur, such as jaundice, a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The same sign is an enlarged liver that is felt during the test. Difficulty breathing or prolonged coughing may also indicate colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer treatment:
Colorectal cancer may have no symptoms at first, so regular examinations are important. Early detection makes cancer easier to treat. Treatment depends on the stage of the cancer, the patient's overall health, and the patient's wishes.
The main treatment for many stages of colorectal cancer is surgery. Surgery is performed to remove the cancer and reconstruct the intestine. Chemotherapy is usually given in cycles of two to three weeks with a rest period and can be given in a doctor's office, infusion center, or hospital. Radiation therapy can also be used to treat colorectal cancer, depending on its stage. Apart from that, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiofrequency ablation, and cryosurgery are also used to treat colorectal cancer, depending on the stage.
Treatment for rectal cancer may differ from treatment for colon cancer because of the higher risk of recurrence and poor prognosis. A clinical trial is research that tests a new treatment or procedure. These are one way to take advantage of the latest cancer treatments. You can ask your doctor if your clinic or hospital conducts clinical trials.
