3 ways to deal with stress

interviewer: We are currently in a state of hyper-awareness. It seems like we can always stay up to date on how our lives are drastically changing.

Dr. Benjamin Chan I'm a psychiatrist at the University of Utah Health. And Dr. Chan, I'd like you to share with me three tools to help you deal with the stress, uncertainty, and anxiety that many of us are feeling right now.

#1.Live in the moment

Dr. Chan: So the first thing I would say is to live in the moment. We can focus too much on the past, leading to depression, or worrying about the future, leading to anxiety. We use this word in mental health called mindfulness, being in the present moment, breathing in and breathing out. Whatever is happening right now is all you can actually control and all you can actually feel. The number one thing is to live in the moment. Don't worry about what happened yesterday. You don't have to worry about what will happen tomorrow. So please be very careful.

#2. Accept and adapt to new routines

Second, adopt a new routine and embrace it. We all have different ways of doing things, spending our days, and structuring our lives, but that's okay because we're all in the same boat. That's the beautiful and infuriating part of all of this is that we're all in this together and it's affecting many of us. So my daily routine today is different, and so is all my staff, all the people who work in the hospital, all the people who have different jobs. They all have different routines.

#3. Prioritize self-care and personal growth

And finally, self-care. please take care of yourself. Develop a skill, hobby, or project. Forget things. Let's accomplish something. Let's read a book. Do that garage project you've been putting off. Connect with long-lost roommates, classmates, and family members. Take care of yourself in new and more meaningful ways. Those are the three things I want to say.

Navigating extreme uncertainty and preparing for future challenges

interviewer: For people who have lost their jobs, don't know how they're going to support their families, don't know when things will go back to normal, and may not even be able to get a regular job. Now, I mean, things are really bad. They might listen to all the advice out there, pay attention, take a breather, and think there's no way it's going to help me. what would you say to that person?

Dr. Chan: I think you have to walk before you run. In other words, even if you lose your job or your situation is extremely stressful today, it will not be better tomorrow. There are paths you can take to prepare yourself emotionally, mentally, and physically. That way, when you're interviewing a week from now, a month from now, or even now, you'll have a big moment as a husband and father. Ma'am, mama, I'm ready to run away.

So, breathing, being mindful, enjoying the moment, going for a walk, reading a book, and completing projects around the house that you've been ignoring or putting off for the past few years will help you feel stronger and better. It helps you become human. And it prepares you for the next jump, the next stage of your journey.