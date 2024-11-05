Health
How cigarettes, chicken, and chocolate helped stop the tuberculosis epidemic
The incident was touted as a major attack on the public health crisis plaguing post-war poverty-stricken Glasgow.
In 1957, the city had the highest death rate from tuberculosis (TB) in Europe, and health authorities launched an ambitious “X-Ray Now” mass testing campaign, testing more than 700,000 people in five weeks. Inspected.
An army of 12,000 volunteers mobilized to test nearly three-quarters of Glasgow's population, and health authorities introduced an incentive for those who took an X-ray to win free prizes.
These included raffles to win televisions, holidays, and cars, but also included more unconventional prizes such as cigarettes, chicken, and chocolate.
The huge success of the 1957 program saw 2,369 tuberculosis patients identified and treated, but new research led by the University of Glasgow has demonstrated wider benefits.
Researchers found that the screening program stopped the widespread spread of tuberculosis in the city, thus averting an estimated 4,599 infections and saving countless lives over the next five years.
Peter Macpherson, professor of international public health at the University of Glasgow, said tuberculosis still kills more than 1.2 million people a year around the world and hopes the lessons of 1957 can inform efforts to eradicate it today. he said.
“This mass testing has had a huge impact, doubling the detection rate of TB cases and really accelerating the decline in cases,” he said.
“In terms of the scale of the program, there is nothing comparable in the world.
“We can learn a lot from what has been done historically. This was a genuine private enterprise, and people's motivation was to help their neighbors. Everyone would have known.”
The rapid testing program in Glasgow involved a total of 37 mobile X-ray machines and radiographers from cities across the UK.
Publicity for the program included vans with loudspeakers and illuminated trams touring the city, banner ads on airplanes, and two specially commissioned campaign songs played at soccer matches. .
Everyone who underwent a chest X-ray was given a badge, and randomly selected people spotted wearing a badge were given small gifts such as chocolates, chicken or cigarettes.
Participants also had raffles to win refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, holiday season items, furniture, cars, and more.
Professor McPherson said some of the prizes, such as cigarettes, were “not recommended at this time”, but researchers working on the study were shocked by the scale of volunteer effort to make the program a success. He added that
He said: “The 12,000 volunteers were amazing and the people of Glasgow really came together in this door-to-door campaign and encouraged people to come forward.”
“Tuberculosis is typically a disease of poverty”
“Postwar Glasgow had some of the highest tuberculosis rates in Europe, due to overcrowding and substandard housing, really poor nutrition after the Second World War, and air pollution.”
He added: “Currently, the epicenters of tuberculosis transmission are in Africa, Asia and South America, and while there are still guidelines for mass screening for tuberculosis, we don't really know much about what works. This historical evidence from Glasgow will be really useful.” I think this is the place. ”
What are the symptoms of tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that is spread by breathing in small droplets from an infected person's cough or sneeze.
Tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics, but if left untreated it can be fatal.
The World Health Organization estimates that around 11 million people around the world contracted tuberculosis last year, and more than 1 million of them died.
Typical symptoms are:
- persistent cough that lasts for more than 3 weeks
- weight loss
- night sweats
- high fever or fever
Infections increase in Scotland
Data released last month by Public Health Scotland shows that Number of tuberculosis cases in Scotland to rise by over 40% in 2023 This is the highest number since 2017.
According to statistics, 283 cases were recorded last year, and in 2022 there will be 201 cases.
Public Health Scotland said the incidence of the disease in people born overseas was 19.2 times higher than in people born in the UK, and there remained a “strong” link between tuberculosis cases and deprived areas.
Professor McPherson said the increase showed the need to remain vigilant even in low-incidence countries like Scotland, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic may have caused confusion in diagnosing TB cases. He added that there is.
“The symptoms of tuberculosis are similar in some ways to the new coronavirus, so it's possible that there was too much focus on the new coronavirus and that tuberculosis cases were not properly investigated at the time,” he said.
