Reducing hospitalizations could lead to significant savings in health care costs, researchers said. An observational analysis shows that the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine is highly effective in preventing hospitalization and emergency department visits, even in immunocompromised older adults. The survey results are lancetis consistent with Previously reported data About the effectiveness of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.





Data origin: Payne A, et al. lancet. 2024; doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(24)01738-0.



“Unlike this data study, clinical trials of the RSV vaccine were insufficient to assess the vaccine's effectiveness against severe disease requiring hospitalization.” Sean Grannis, MD, MSc; Professor of Family Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine said in a press release. “By addressing this evidence gap, we were able to harness the power of big data to determine the effectiveness of the RSV vaccine, information needed to inform vaccine policy.” June 2023, CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices the adults said If you are 60 or older, you can consult your doctor and get one of the two RSV vaccines approved by the FDA. About receiving vaccinations. The 2023-2024 respiratory disease season marks the first time that two FDA-approved vaccines (GSK's Arexvy and Pfizer's Abrysvo) are available and recommended. Grannis et al. designed to compare the effectiveness of RSV vaccines in adults 60 years and older who were hospitalized or visited the emergency department with an RSV-like illness between October 1 and March 2023. Studies with negative tests were used. The analysis utilized data from an electronic medical record-based record linkage between the CDC and nine health systems in eight U.S. states that tracks patient characteristics and outcomes of respiratory virus-related vaccines. Overall, 36,706 (5%) hospitalizations and 37,842 (7%) emergency department visits included in the analysis were consistent with a positive RSV test. Researchers found that the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 80% (95% CI, 71% to 85%) against RSV-related hospitalizations and 81% (95%) against RSV-related ICU admissions, deaths, or both. CI, 52% to 92%). Adults who are not immunocompromised. “No vaccine is 100% effective. A vaccine efficacy rate of 80% is very impressive and higher than, for example, for the influenza vaccine.” brian E. dixon PhD, MPA, FACMI, FHIMSS, FAMIA, MACE, said in a release, director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute and co-author of the study. Meanwhile, further results showed that the vaccine had a 73% efficacy rate (95% CI, 48% to 85%) against RSV-related hospitalizations in immunocompromised adults. Grannis et al. determined that the vaccine was 77% effective (95% CI, 70% to 83%) for RSV-related ED visits among non-immunocompromised adults overall. The researchers noted that the vaccine's effectiveness against hospitalizations and emergency department visits was similar between ages 60 to 74 and over 75, and by vaccine type. The researchers acknowledged some limitations to the study. For example, RSV-positive patients may have been infected for reasons other than RSV, which may have lowered the vaccine efficacy estimates. Additionally, the EHR data used may not capture the underlying medical conditions of all patients. “Studies like this one are critical to understanding the effectiveness of prevention techniques such as vaccination,” Dixon said. “The cost of RSV hospitalizations for adults in the United States is estimated to be between $1.2 billion and $5 billion annually. Preventing up to 80% of hospitalizations could result in significant savings for consumers and the health care system. ” References:

