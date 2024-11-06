Health
How sugar rationing during World War II prevented diabetes and high blood pressure later on
Restricting carbohydrates during the first 1,000 days after conception (a period that includes pregnancy and the first two years of life) may reduce the child's risk of diabetes and hypertension as an adult.
Scientists came to this conclusion and details were published last week in the journal scienceafter studying the effects of sugar rationing in Britain during World War II.
Researchers and public health workers have long wondered how fetal and childhood nutrition influences later-life health. However, it is difficult to accurately measure such associations. This is because it is difficult to design randomized, controlled experiments that are ethical, feasible, and fine-tuned enough to test causal relationships. For example, researchers can't force a group of mothers to feed their babies different foods and then follow them into adulthood to see how they do.
However, scientists have come up with clever workarounds to these obstacles. They used the World War II situation to set up a “natural experiment” to assess the differences between people conceived and born during and after sugar rationing.
in January 1940The British government has begun rationing certain foods containing sugar. Adults should limit their sugar intake to about 40 grams per day. When sugar rationing ended in September 1953, people began consuming about twice the amount of sugar they had been eating during rationing, with adults consuming about 80 grams each day.
To understand the impact of sugar rationing on human health, researchers turned to a large biomedical database called the UK Biobank. They analyzed the health records of approximately 60,000 adults born between October 1951 and March 1956. Some of them became pregnant during the rationing, and some became pregnant after the rationing ended. The two groups were similar in terms of race, gender, and level of family history of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. So the main difference was how much sugar they were exposed to during the first 1,000 days after conception.
Across participants, more than 3,900 were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and 19,600 were diagnosed with hypertension (hypertension). However, the prevalence and age of onset of these symptoms differed between the two groups.
Those who became pregnant during the rationing period were 35% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and 20% less likely to develop high blood pressure, with the biggest differences seen after reaching their mid-60s. If either disease develops, it occurs later in life than in patients who become pregnant after rationing, on average 4 years later for type 2 diabetes and 2 years later for hypertension. Later.
People who became pregnant and were born during sugar rationing had the lowest risk of developing either disease. Those who became pregnant during the sugar ration and were born after the ration ended had a higher risk of developing the condition. This is reported to be indicative of a so-called “dose-response relationship.” scienceCatherine Offord. The longer the baby spends on sugar rations, the lower the risk of getting sick later in life.
“That's a really interesting analysis.” jack bordensays a biostatistician at the University of Exeter in the UK who was not involved in the study. science.
The results are consistent with previous studies that have found a link between sugar intake and chronic disease. However, the protective effect of sugar rationing is significant and has been reported to be similar to smoking cessation and lifelong adherence to a vegetarian diet. popular scienceLauren Leffer.
“What we found is not all that surprising in some ways, because we already knew a lot about the link between sugar and poor health outcomes,” study co-authors said. claire booneA health economist at McGill University in Canada says: popular science. “But the scale of our discovery was in some ways surprising.
Because the amounts and proportions of other foods in people's diets did not change much during or after the rationing, researchers were able to pinpoint sugar as the cause of these differences. They also found no association between rationing and non-diet-related health conditions, such as type 1 diabetes or myopia, which are primarily genetic. This suggests that people who became pregnant or gave birth during the rationing period were just as healthy overall as those born afterward, and were not just more likely to be diagnosed with some health condition. .
But why and how did sugar have such a big impact? Although this study wasn't designed to answer that question, the researchers did come up with some hypotheses. I did. One possible explanation is that early exposure to sugar may develop a sweet tooth, which may lead to consuming more sugar later in life.
“Research shows that most humans have a sweet tooth, but exposure to high amounts of sugar during childhood can strengthen this preference.” Tadeja GratschnerAn economist at the University of Southern California says: BBCJames Gallagher.
Another possibility is that exposure to sugar in the womb somehow affects the development of the fetus, making it more susceptible to diseases related to nutrient processing. I also reduced the amount I ate overall. calorie This is because sugar intake decreased during rationing. The difference between 40 grams and 80 grams of sugar is approximately 155 calories. new york times' Gina Kolata.
Still, other factors may be at play.
“Perhaps at the same time that rationing ended and people were consuming more sugar, other habits may have changed, such as reducing physical activity.” amanda adlerHe is a doctor and health policy expert at the University of Oxford in the UK, but was not involved in the study. telegraphSarah Knapton.
Whatever the explanation, the findings suggest that parents should limit sugar intake during pregnancy and the first few years of a baby's life, the researchers say. That doesn't necessarily mean cutting out sugar completely, but it does mean being more careful and getting closer to recommended levels. The scientists added that parents should not be blamed or ashamed for feeding their children sugary sweets on a regular basis.
“We don't want parents to feel guilty about giving their young children sugar every once in a while,” Gratschner says. science newsSchuyler Ware.
She further added: “We all want to improve our health and give our children the best health. [start in] Life… The point is, cutting back on added sugar early is one powerful step in that direction. ”
