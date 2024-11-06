Leeds radiotherapy research team wins £2.9m funding





Scientists researching ways to deliver “kinder, smarter” radiotherapy treatments have received £2.9 million in funding from Cancer Research UK. Leeds Radiology Research Center (RadNet CoE) will use the funding to research radiotherapy techniques tailored to patients and their tumors. Professor David Sebag Montefiore, who led the team, said it was a “huge honour” to have received funding to continue the research for a further five years. The grant is the second round of investment in the Cancer Research UK RadNet radiotherapy research programme, which saw Leeds named one of the UK’s seven Centers of Excellence in Research in 2019.

The team is made up of multidisciplinary experts from the University of Leeds and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Radiotherapy is used as a treatment for more than 130,000 people in the UK each year, from curing early-stage cancer to relieving symptoms in terminally ill patients. In its simplest form, the treatment works by targeting tumors with X-ray radiation, killing cancer cells by irreversibly damaging their DNA.

Professor Sebag Montefiore said: “We are very proud that Leeds has been awarded a further five years of funding. This will enable us to build on the outstanding success of RadNet and improve the biological and physical sciences for patients. “This will accelerate the development of personalized radiotherapy based on unique information.” “Our multidisciplinary research team is developing and introducing smarter, gentler radiation therapies for a wide range of cancers, replacing the need for extensive surgery and colostomy bags, and delivering more radiotherapy treatments with fewer side effects. We offer short treatment courses and customize your treatment choices.” Dr Iain Foulkes, Executive Director of Research and Innovation at Cancer Research UK, said: “This funding marks a new phase for our RadNet network and will drive research that will further accelerate improvements in radiotherapy treatment in the clinic. ” he added. “This works alongside our investment in pioneering radiotherapy clinical trials to help more people live longer, better lives without the fear of cancer.” listen to highlights West Yorkshire on BBC Soundscatch up on the latest information look north episode Or tell us the story you think should be covered here.

