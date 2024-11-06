Call for trials of winter abdominal pain vaccine





People aged 60 and over are being urged to take part in trials of a vaccine aimed at protecting against norovirus. The virus, a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea, spreads easily during the winter and can infect people of all ages. Southmead Hospital in Bristol is recruiting 70 people to take part in a global norovirus vaccine trial. North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said vulnerable groups affected by norovirus were “more likely to require medical support and a higher level of care”.

As part of a clinical trial, the vaccine will be tested over the next two years in more than six countries around the world, on approximately 25,000 adults, primarily over the age of 60. Researchers say that if successful, this would reduce the number of vulnerable adults admitted to hospital during the winter months and reduce the financial burden on health systems such as the NHS.

The virus can affect people of all ages and can lead to the closure of hospital wards and severely impact care homes and schools. Meanwhile, UKHSA announced this week that the number of influenza and norovirus cases is starting to rise as winter approaches. Professor Tim Whittlestone, the trust's chief medical officer, said: “We will see if the vaccine under investigation can protect people over the age of 18 from symptoms caused by norovirus gastroenteritis.” Sarah Wheatley, the trust's head of infection control and tissue viability, said: “Norovirus, the winter vomiting bug, is particularly prevalent in environments such as care homes, hospitals and schools, where people are exposed to close contact with contaminated people. “It can be transmitted from person to person very easily.” . “We are fortunate to have the benefit of concubines on our wards, which help to reduce the risk of the spread of infectious diseases such as norovirus. “Most people recover within a few days, but more vulnerable groups are more likely to require medical assistance and a higher level of care.”

