Are you struggling emotionally? This 30-minute daily habit can cure 40% of depression.





Depression is a common mental illness that can affect all aspects of life. It can cause difficulties in school, work, relationships, etc. People with depression also have an increased risk of suicide. A 2023 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that nearly one in five adults in the United States has been diagnosed with depression.

The exact cause of depression is unknown, but it can be caused by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. Doctors usually prescribe antidepressants for people suffering from these specific mental disorders. But these drugs come with a long list of possible side effects, including alarming skin disorders, “emotional blunting,” and more. The drugs used to treat depression not only numb the hard times, but also all feelings of well-being, including joy.

But according to some experts, a drug-free solution to depression could be as simple as flipping a switch to treat this prevalent mental disorder in today's world. . It is well established that light exposure affects human mood and cognitive function. A recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that patients were treated with: bright light therapy (BLT) reported a remission rate of 40%. non-seasonal depression proves this point.

The study involved 858 participants diagnosed with depression. Patients were instructed to sit in front of a fluorescent light box that emitted bright white light at an intensity of 10,000 lux for at least 30 minutes each day. We observed a significantly higher remission rate in patients treated with BLT (40%) than in patients treated with antidepressants (23%).

“While the cost of outpatient treatment with antidepressants varies widely, exposure to external light generally has no cost or limit. For this reason, bright light therapy is an effective adjunct treatment for non-seasonal depressive disorder. “There is a strong need to establish this,” the researchers noted. How does light exposure affect mood and cognition?

According to Forbes magazine, when humans are exposed to bright light, that light enters the retina and activates neurons known as retinal ganglion cells. These neurons transmit information between the retina and the brain and are directly involved in regulating mood.

But experts warn that home treatments and over-the-counter light boxes may not be as effective as treatments given by medical professionals. For best results, consult your provider to determine the appropriate light intensity and duration. What is Bright Light Therapy (BLT)?

Bright Light Therapy (BLT) is a treatment that uses exposure to bright light to improve mood and regulate circadian rhythms. Although BLT is considered one of the first-line treatments for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), there is a growing body of literature supporting its use in other neuropsychiatric disorders, including non-seasonal depression.

It can be used to treat a variety of conditions, including:

Circadian rhythm disorders: BLT can help treat conditions such as delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS), which makes it difficult to wake up in the morning.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD): BLT is an effective treatment for SAD in adults.

depression: Some studies suggest BLT may be effective treatment of depression For children and adolescents.

Sleep disorders: BLT can help improve sleep in people with neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease.

BLT works by stimulating sensors in the eyes that connect to the brain to reset the body's circadian rhythm. The timing of light application is important, and the desired effect depends on the condition being treated. For example, to treat DSPS, light must reach the retina as soon as possible after waking up. How should I perform Bright Light Therapy?

BLTs can be managed in a variety of ways:

Light box: Sit in front of a light box that emits high-intensity fluorescent light for about two hours a day.

Light visor: Wear a visible light source like a tennis visor

sunlight: Visual exposure to bright sunlight immediately after sunrise, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

People with bipolar disorder or severe depression should consult a mental health professional before trying BLT. What is depression?

Depression is a mental health condition that causes persistent low mood and loss of interest in activities. In depression, a person is in a bad mood for most of the day, almost every day for at least two weeks, and can cause a loss of interest or enjoyment in activities. It can also cause sleep problems, changes in appetite, low self-esteem, feelings of hopelessness, and even suicidal thoughts. Depression also causes fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, frustration, and restlessness. The physical effects of depression include pain, headaches, and stomach problems. Are you exercising too much? Be careful of 5 side effects

