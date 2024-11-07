Adding 5 minutes of exercise every day may lower blood pressure





Share with Pinterest New research shows that adding a pump with a pump for 5 minutes every day may help control blood pressure. TWENTY47 Studio/Getty Image New studies show that adding “daily” active physical activities for a few minutes to daily exercise habits may help control blood pressure.

Activities that stimulate the heart, such as cycling, running, and going up and down stairs, were associated with a decrease in blood pressure measurements of research participants.

Exercise for another 5 minutes improved blood pressure, and gained clinically meaningful results in 10 minutes and 20 minutes. Physical activity.

Experts recommend 30 minutes every day to control blood pressure and maintain heart health. Exercise is universally linked to positive results, such as maintaining healthy blood pressure. A short physical activity helps to increase the heartbeat, but regular exercise is the key to overall health. New research announced in the journal on November 6th circulation I propose to add a few minutes Active physical activity Daily exercise habits help lowers blood pressure. Researchers have found that climbing, cycling and running for another 5 minutes are related to a slight decrease in weight. Conditional blood pressure and extension blood pressureOn the other hand, adding 10 minutes and 20 minutes of exercise every day made clinically meaningful improvements. Exercise, which is not so intense, such as standing and walking, minimized the effect on blood pressure. “Our survey results suggest that for most people, exercise is the key to lowering blood pressure,” he said. Dr. Joe BlogetUCL Surgery / Intervention Science and Senior Researchers at the Institute of Sports, Exercise, and Health said: statement. “Good news is that what your physical ability is, it doesn't take much time to have a positive effect on blood pressure, but if you want to change your blood pressure, increase the load on the cardiovascular system through exercise. Bloget will have the greatest effect. “

The research team has analyzed the health data and blood pressure measurement value of 14,761 participants with an average age of 54 from the six coheats of Prospective Physical Activity, Sitting, and Sleep Consortium (Propass). They tracked Change of blood pressure It consists of six different activities for 24 hours, and the average time takes are as follows. Sleep – 7.1 hours Actions to stay sitting (that is, sitting) – 10.7 hours Walk slowly (less than 100 steps per minute) –1.6 hours Early walking (100 steps per minute or more) – 1.1 hours Standing –3.2 hours Exercise (running, cycling, etc.) – 16 minutes They estimated the effects of replacing some kinds of activities for another 5, 10 minutes, or 20 minutes. They point out that the reduction of SBP's 2mmHg and the 1mmHg of DPB equivalent to a 10 % decrease in weight. heart disease risk. They also say that exercising for 20 minutes every day will lead to clinically meaningful SBP improvements, and exercise for 10 minutes a day can improve DBP. Researchers emphasize that everyday activities that beat the heart can promote blood pressure health. “The unique point of our motor variables is that all activities similar to exercise, from up and down the stairs to short bicycle errands by bicycle, are that many of them can be incorporated into everyday life. For those who did not exercise, walking had a positive effect on blood pressure, “he continued.

Dr. Chen Han ChenHe is a certified heart intervention specialist at the Memorial Care Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California, and is a medical director of a structural heart program, and this study will strengthen the recommendation of doctors with the support of doctors for regular daily movements. He told the health line that it was a thing. “It's reassuring that only a few minutes of exercise can see a visible change in blood pressure. This can be incorporated into a busy schedule,” said Chen. “We know that physical activities can change our organs and organizations, improve their performance and efficiency, resulting in the following symptoms. Improvement of blood pressure control. Increasing the strength of exercise accelerates physiological changes that benefit from heart health, “he explained.

The results of this study do not suggest that exercises for 5 minutes a day are enough, but rather encourage people to exercise. Do regular exercise Especially to increase the production volume of people with high blood pressure. the current CDC guidelines For physical activity, adults are recommended for adults in the middle of 150 minutes, 75 minutes of intense exercise, or medium -strength exercise and intense exercise. For the health of the heart, Chen usually recommends medium -strength training for 30 minutes. aerobic exercise Almost every day. To effectively lower blood pressure, Chen repeated the results of this study and recommended the following aerobic exercise: walk

jogging

cycling

Swimming or underwater aerobics “It is also effective to adopt strength training, which can help improve blood vessels and improve blood pressure,” says Chen. “Patients who have not controlled blood pressure should be avoided because very strong exercise, such as short -distance running and heavy weight training, could lead to an increase in blood pressure,” he advised.

Chen pointed out that many people may not recognize the health benefits of applying a little exercise to their daily lives. “There are many simple ways to incorporate physical activities throughout the day,” he said. The following are the following: Walk a short fast for 5 minutes during work

Use the stairs instead of an elevator

Park and walk away from the store Chen pointed out that if he lives with high blood pressure, he needs to consult a doctor about lifestyle factors that help control blood pressure. In addition to regular physical activity, other methods to lower blood pressure include:

