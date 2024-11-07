WHO identifies 17 pathogens in urgent need of vaccines





A new study from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that biomedicine has identified 17 pathogens that regularly cause disease in the community as top priorities for new vaccine development. The WHO study is the first global effort to systematically prioritize endemic pathogens based on criteria such as local disease burden, risk of antimicrobial resistance, and socio-economic impact. The study reaffirms a long-standing priority for vaccine research and development (R&D), which includes HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, three diseases that together account for approximately 2.5 million deaths each year. The study also identified pathogens such as group A Streptococcus and Klebsiella pneumoniae as a top priority for disease control in all regions, highlighting the urgency of developing new vaccines against pathogens that are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. It is emphasized. Kate O'Brien, Director of WHO's Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Division, said: “Global decisions about new vaccines are most often determined solely by the return on investment, not the number of lives saved. There are too many things to do.” Vulnerable communities. This research leverages extensive local expertise and data to develop vaccines that not only significantly reduce the diseases that impact communities today, but also reduce the health care costs faced by families and health systems. I am evaluating it. ” Pathogens that are nearing regulatory approval or political recommendation for vaccines include dengue virus, group B streptococci, extraintestinal pathogenic Escherichia coli, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and respiratory syncytial virus. This new WHO global priority list of endemic pathogens for vaccine research and development supports the Immunization Agenda 2030 goal of ensuring that all people in all regions benefit from vaccines that protect against serious disease. It supports

