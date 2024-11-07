Doctors offer health management tips during Diabetes Awareness Month





Montgomery, Alabama (W.S.F.A.) – Diabetes is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionthe number of adults with that diagnosis has more than doubled in the past 20 years. Dr. Beverly Jordan, a family physician at Enterprise, says signs to look for include increased thirst, hunger, urination, weight loss, and “fruity breath.” “Regular screening is very helpful in starting interventions early, leading to better outcomes in the long term,” she said. According to Jordan, about 25% of people over the age of 65 have diabetes, and the number is even higher in the Deep South. She says this number is closely related to obesity rates, so it's very important to develop healthy habits. “Get your fuel from a stable source,” she said. “So it's much easier for your body to provide the same amount of fuel consistently than it is to give it more fuel here and there.” For those suffering, it's not just a health scare, but an economic one as well. a Research conducted by CDC in 2021 We found that 16.5% of participants had to ration their insulin due to cost. “There are definitely some programs available, ways to get drugs cheaper through manufacturers and things like that, so I want all of my patients, and really our viewers, to know that if you're looking for treatment. “If you have a reason, I highly recommend you be honest with your doctor. The reason you don't take medicine is because you don't have the money,” she said. “If you don't tell us that, we can't help you.” Since this study was conducted, the Biden administration has passed anti-inflation legislation; Insulin costs for Medicare enrollees are now capped at $35 per month.. Not reading this article on the WSFA News app? Get news alerts faster and for free Apple App Store and Google Play Store! Copyright 2024 WSFA. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

