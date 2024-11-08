Has semaglutide changed the treatment of diabetes and obesity in India?

A few years ago, a word started circulating among diabetics and people struggling to lose weight: Ozempic. Touted as a miracle drug, it quickly took the world by storm. Celebrities such as Elon Musk have also revealed that they have used it. As reports of “Ozempic parties” continued and the drug's popularity soared, supplies became a drag in various countries.

Ozempic, commonly known as semaglutide, is an injectable prescription drug. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. In 2021, the FDA approved Wegovy, another injectable semaglutide, for chronic weight management in adults with obesity/overweight and at least one weight-related disease (e.g., high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol). Approved. Ozempic and Wigoby are manufactured by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

So what is semaglutide and who uses it in India? Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. This drug mimics the effects of the hormone GLP-1, which is made in the small intestine and released after meals. This slows down digestion and reduces appetite, while also causing the pancreas to release more insulin.

Therefore, the use of this drug leads to weight loss, and some benefits for the heart and kidneys are also noted, explains V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialty Center in Chennai.

Semaglutide is available in oral (Rybelsus) and injectable (Ozempic/Wegovy) forms. Dr. Mohan said the injection reduces a patient's weight by about 10 to 15 percent. “The daily oral tablet (Liversus) launched in India a few years ago is a breakthrough product, but it cannot compare with the effectiveness of the injectable tablet, which is not yet available in the country,” he says.

In a country with an estimated 10.13 billion people with diabetes and an estimated prevalence of abdominal obesity of 40% in women and 12% in men, drugs like semaglutide have attracted widespread interest. , cost remains a major barrier to its treatment. Some patients are discouraged from using it due to side effects.

Diabetes Management: Doctor

Doctors across India have been prescribing oral semaglutide to patients for the past two years and say it is showing results in terms of diabetes management and weight control.

Anup Misra, chairman of Fortis CDOC Diabetes and Allied Sciences Hospital in Delhi, said the number of patients wanting to start receiving Libersus is increasing. “More patients are seeking prescriptions for this drug. Most have heard from relatives or friends overseas who have used the drug and where these drugs are popular.” he says.

Weight loss factors often overshadow aspects of diabetes management, and patients are increasingly looking for fast-acting treatments, but doctors believe the drug is not just for weight management. It emphasizes that it is not a first-choice option.

“Diabetes is not a single disease and has many complications, all of which require active management. Semaglutide has additional benefits regarding renal, cardiovascular and liver issues, primarily It is used by doctors to treat diabetes itself.The weight loss benefits are a real boon for many diabetics who are concerned about weight gain due to insulin use,” says Matthew John, Senior Endocrinology Consultant, Thiruvananthapuram. says.

Also, doctors say not everyone who wants the drug will be eligible. This drug reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death in such adults, so we are prescribing this drug to diabetic patients who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease,'' said Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore. says Mahesh DM, endocrinology consultant. .

“This drug is not recommended for people who are simply looking to lose 10 to 15 kg. This is a drug for obese people who have difficulty losing weight even with a healthy diet and moderate physical activity. In general, We find that semaglutide, along with a healthy diet and physical activity, leads to significant weight loss in many people.At the same time, we have seen patients for whom this drug did not work,'' says Kim's Health, Thiruvananthapuram. says Akhil Krishnan, Associate Consultant Endocrinology at .

For those taking the medication, the experience is different. Although many people believe it, side effects are a problem for some.

Because this drug affects the stomach, the most common side effects are bloating, nausea, and vomiting. In rare cases, it can cause gastric paralysis, inhibition of stomach contractions, and pancreatitis, Dr. Mohan said.

KVS Hari Kumar, consultant endocrinologist at Fernandes Hospital in Hyderabad and honorary secretary of the Endocrine Society of India, said 5-10% of patients stop taking the drug because they cannot tolerate the side effects.

patient experience

For Arundhati, a 47-year-old from Hyderabad, the drug has worked wonders. She started taking semaglutide for six months and said she initially experienced nausea and vomiting, but eventually her body adapted. “I lost about 10 to 12 kg in six months. Losing weight also allowed me to reduce my thyroid medication,” she said.

Saumya, also from Hyderabad, started taking semaglutide after failing to lose weight despite intermittent fasting. “Since I started taking the medication, my hunger and appetite have decreased, and I lost 7 kg in the first month, and 6 kg in the second month.'' Additionally, my blood sugar levels have stabilized. She experienced acidity as a side effect.

To combat side effects, doctors say to start with a small dose and gradually increase the dose. “We start with a low dose of 3mg and increase it over time. The biggest benefit is not the weight loss, but the fact that we can reduce insulin by almost 80%,” he said. K. Josdev, a diabetes specialist with about 1,500 patients receiving semaglutide at his diabetes center, said.

Arun, a patient from Bengaluru, was reluctant to start insulin, so he was prescribed semaglutide. Arun, who is obese and has diabetes, started on a 3mg dose. “After six weeks, my blood sugar and blood pressure were under control, and in three months I had lost almost 5% of my baseline weight. I had nausea and vomiting, but the symptoms subsided after a while. My appetite decreased and I felt full even with small meals. Now my doctor has advised me to increase my dose and change my lifestyle, ”says the 40-year-old.

Doctors say India's obesity crisis – data from the National Family Health Survey5 reveals that 24% of women and 23% of men are obese – needs to be addressed. Obesity is known as the mother of all diseases, says S. Chandrasekhar, professor and head of the Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College. “At least 40% of people with diabetes are overweight or obese. When a person with diabetes loses 15% of their weight from baseline, their blood sugar levels can go into remission. Many of my patients spend 9 months to 1 year. I lost 10-15 kg in half a day. This drug not only lowers blood sugar levels, but also lowers blood pressure as a result of weight loss and improves physical agility over a period of time.

But not everyone had an exemplary experience. Gopi, 50, a media consultant in Thiruvananthapuram, is obese, diabetic and suffers from sleep apnea, and found it difficult to lose weight given her hectic work schedule. He was prescribed Libersus before bariatric surgery. However, due to stomach issues, he was unable to follow the medication regimen. But despite his experience, he plans to return to drugs soon.

Chitra, a 38-year-old woman with a BMI of 32 who has gallbladder problems and is prone to pancreatic disease, experienced vomiting shortly after receiving semaglutide. “Three weeks later, I developed severe abdominal pain, which developed into pancreatitis. Hospitalization was required and the medication was discontinued. My doctor said it was unclear whether semaglutide or the history of gallstones were the cause of the pancreatitis. My treatment has now been switched to insulin.

Cost remains a barrier

However, cost remains a major barrier to accessing this drug. Rybelsus comes in three doses and 10 of the 3 mg tablets are priced at ₹3,170. 7 mg price is ₹3,520. 14 mg ₹3,870; said B Thirunavukarasu, president, Bangalore District Chemists and Pharmacists Association. Even at the lower end dose of 3 mg, taking 30 tablets a month equates to about ₹10,000 a month. This is a significant cost in countries where out-of-pocket medical costs are a high proportion of total health expenditures. Still maintaining a high level of nearly 40%.

Chemists across the U.S. say Libersus is sold only as a prescription drug and sales are low because of its high price.

But a black market is emerging, warns Shivam Sharma, consultant and head of internal medicine and diabetes at Sharbi Sanal International Hospital. “Self-medication is risky. This drug can interfere with the digestive process and cause sudden weight loss, along with hypoglycemia and electrolyte imbalances, so users should be careful before being prescribed this drug. “You should know that patients need to be medically evaluated,” he says. Media reports also indicate that a gray market for imported and substitute products is thriving.

This is also a drug that patients must take for the rest of their lives. “For patients who have not developed complications, we prescribe and adjust the medication throughout their life based on their blood sugar levels, just like any other diabetes medication,” says Subrata, Head of Internal Medicine and Diabetes at Sakura World Hospital.・Mr. Das says:

However, he notes that the effects of weight loss can be reversed, and although patients can try to lose weight with lifestyle modifications and other medications, they may gain weight again. .

In many ways, semaglutide is and may continue to be a miracle drug for some time to come. New studies and research currently underway suggest the drug could be used to treat a wide range of illnesses related to heart failure, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease and even cancer, and may also have effects on cognition and nicotine dependence. It shows that there is.

However, while Indian drug companies are currently in the race to develop anti-obesity drugs for weight loss, it could take months for those who can and want to get the injections in India. Novo Nordisk's Wigoby has so far not been approved in India, although rival drug company Eli Lilly was given the green light to import and sell its drug Mounjaro/Zepbound (active ingredient – tirzepatide) in July. It is pending final approval, but there is no expectation that it will be approved. It will probably be released until next year.

(Some names have been changed to protect privacy.)

(With inputs from Bindu Shajan Perappadan in Delhi, C. Maya in Thiruvananthapuram, Afshan Yasmin in Bengaluru, Siddharth Kumar Singh in Hyderabad and Serena Josephine M. in Chennai , collated by Zubeda Hamid)