Health
Increase in lung cancer cases detected early
A lung cancer screening program with mobile clinics traveling through communities in the UK has detected lung cancer early in more than 5,000 people.
As part of the largest initiative of its kind in NHS history, specially adapted trucks are visiting supermarkets, football pitches and town centers in areas with the highest incidence of the disease.
Since the program's inception, 5,037 cases of lung cancer were detected in 2019, 76% of which were in the early stages of the disease.
Experts say that if cancer is detected early, the chances of survival for five years are almost 20 times greater.
Phil Bennett, who lives in Droylsden, Manchester, considers himself lucky.
At first, he ignored a letter inviting him to get tested at one of the mobile clinics.
He had no symptoms and was busy with his work as a self-employed decorator.
However, when he accepted the offer, he discovered that he had stage 1 lung cancer.
And that early detection made a huge difference in his chances of overcoming the disease.
“Very unlucky.”
“For your peace of mind, go and get treatment. If you need treatment, it will be taken care of right away,” Bennett says.
“Don't ignore it. I was very lucky. If you receive an invitation, be sure to accompany yourself and get tested. It will be worth it in the end. It could save your life.”
noticeable symptoms
The program focuses on current and former smokers between the ages of 55 and 74 and offers a medical examination and, if necessary, a scan.
But experts stress that NHS workers are there to offer support and advice, not lecture people about smoking.
Lung cancer usually does not cause noticeable symptoms until it has spread to the lungs or other parts of the body.
It is also the third most common type of cancer in the UK, killing around 35,000 people each year.
Symptoms include:
- long lasting worsening cough
- persistent shortness of breath
- Continuing to feel tired and lack energy
- Unexplained weight or appetite loss
And anyone with any of these symptoms should visit their GP immediately.
Dr Haval Barata, Consultant Respiratory Physician at Wythenshawe Hospital, says there are still plenty of opportunities for people who miss their first mobile clinic appointment to be seen.
“Life is busy for everyone, but we do our best to make it convenient and give people plenty of opportunities,” he says.
“So the truck is typically here 12 hours a day. We're here on the weekends. And when we go to a location, we're always there for quite a while. Two days. etc.”
“So if you can't make it to your original appointment, please let us know. Give us a call and we'll reschedule.”
Paula Chadwick, Chief Executive of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said: “It's great that more lives continue to be saved through targeted lung health screening. We would like to extend this opportunity to all who are invited. I encourage you to participate.”
Mobile lung cancer screening programs should be fully rolled out across the country by 2030.
Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Expanding this program across the UK will help us detect more cancers and give people access to potentially life-saving tests. We hope that targeted lung screening will be carried out across the UK to help people benefit from this.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdrdkl2kl32o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UTSA Women's Tennis to Compete in Rice Invitational – UTSA Athletics
- NATO minister issues warning after Donald Trump victory
- NFL Thursday Night Football 2024 Tonight: Watch and Stream the Ravens-Bengals Game
- WHO calls for urgent integration of health into climate negotiations ahead of COP29
- What will Trump do with his second presidency? Mass deportation and oil drilling
- The British ambassador to the United States will not see her mandate extended following the historic Donald…
- Fed Chairman: “I won’t quit even if Trump tells me to”
- Stewart in Italy's squad to compete for the World Cup play-offs
- Supporters leave Kamala Harris HQ early. #Shorts #USElection #BBCNews
- Biden has promised a peaceful transition of power to Trump
- Did PM Modi predict Trump's victory in US presidential polls? Here's the truth behind the viral video
- Pakistan unlikely to be high on Trump's foreign policy radar