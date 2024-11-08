Increase in lung cancer cases detected early

BBC NHS mobile lung cancer screening clinic in Gorton, Manchester.

A lung cancer screening program with mobile clinics traveling through communities in the UK has detected lung cancer early in more than 5,000 people. As part of the largest initiative of its kind in NHS history, specially adapted trucks are visiting supermarkets, football pitches and town centers in areas with the highest incidence of the disease. Since the program's inception, 5,037 cases of lung cancer were detected in 2019, 76% of which were in the early stages of the disease. Experts say that if cancer is detected early, the chances of survival for five years are almost 20 times greater.

Phil Bennett's stage 1 lung cancer was discovered after attending a mobile testing clinic in Manchester.

Phil Bennett, who lives in Droylsden, Manchester, considers himself lucky. At first, he ignored a letter inviting him to get tested at one of the mobile clinics. He had no symptoms and was busy with his work as a self-employed decorator. However, when he accepted the offer, he discovered that he had stage 1 lung cancer. And that early detection made a huge difference in his chances of overcoming the disease.

“Very unlucky.”

“For your peace of mind, go and get treatment. If you need treatment, it will be taken care of right away,” Bennett says. “Don't ignore it. I was very lucky. If you receive an invitation, be sure to accompany yourself and get tested. It will be worth it in the end. It could save your life.”

noticeable symptoms

The program focuses on current and former smokers between the ages of 55 and 74 and offers a medical examination and, if necessary, a scan. But experts stress that NHS workers are there to offer support and advice, not lecture people about smoking. Lung cancer usually does not cause noticeable symptoms until it has spread to the lungs or other parts of the body. It is also the third most common type of cancer in the UK, killing around 35,000 people each year. Symptoms include: long lasting worsening cough persistent shortness of breath Continuing to feel tired and lack energy Unexplained weight or appetite loss And anyone with any of these symptoms should visit their GP immediately.

Dr Haval Barata is Consultant Respiratory Physician at Wythenshawe Hospital.