Infected people exceed 50,000 due to mpox outbreak in Africa





According to officials at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), 2,532 new mpox infections were reported in African countries last week, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Burundi, marking the highest number of infections since the beginning of the year. The total number reached 50,840. I said it today. Officials also reported 32 more deaths from the virus. At the briefing session, Africa CDC Director Dr. Jean Caseya, MPH, said cases continue to rise in Uganda and the outbreak is spreading to Paoua, another region in the Central African Republic (CAR) on the border with Chad. said. Testing is progressing, but challenges remain After four weeks with no new cases, Rwanda reported 20 more cases, reflecting a backlog in testing, according to Ngasi Gongo, MD, head of Africa CDC's mpox incident management team. It is said that they are doing so. The country is also battling an outbreak of the Marburg virus. Countries are making progress, especially with regard to testing. And companies that have launched vaccination campaigns are reporting good vaccination rates. But officials said a remaining challenge is that immunizations have not yet begun for children, one of the hardest-hit groups, due to regulatory and supply issues. Currently, the Bavarian Nordic Sinneos vaccine is only recommended for adolescents and adults. Kaseya said Africa CDC is still working with Japan on a plan to receive about 3 million doses of the LC16 vaccine, which Japan used to immunize young children in the 1970s. Two countries that have started vaccinations, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have met or are on track to meet their vaccination targets. Nigeria's campaign was scheduled to begin on October 29th, but due to logistical issues, it will now begin on November 18th. Mr Kaseya urged countries outside Africa to fulfill their support commitments. He noted that the United States has pledged 1 million vaccinations and $500 million to help respond to the outbreak. He said he looks forward to continuing discussions with the United States and the next administration on strategic health relationships. Vaccine allocation takes shape In a related move, Africa CDC and its partners the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, UNICEF and the World Health Organization announced yesterday that 899,000 doses of the mpox vaccine have been allocated to nine countries. in joint statementThe groups said the allocation mechanism is designed to ensure that limited doses are used efficiently and equitably. The nine countries are the Central African Republic, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda, with 85% allocated to the worst-hit Democratic Republic of the Congo. Vaccines were provided by Canada, Gavi, the European Union and the United States. More than 5.85 million shots are expected to be administered by the end of the year. Vaccine trials are planned for pregnant women and infants On the other hand, today's CEPI is announced $8.1 million to support the first safety and immunogenicity study of Jynneos in pregnant and lactating women and children under 2 years of age. The group noted that Global Health EDCTP3 is providing some of the support. The trial is scheduled to begin in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the first half of 2025 and aims to enroll 350 pregnant women and 250 infants and young children. CEPI said this data could help expand vaccine access for groups known to be at high risk of complications but are not yet eligible for vaccination.

