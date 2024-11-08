Clinical trial reveals safety of administering new coronavirus vaccine and influenza vaccine at the same time





Results of a randomized controlled trial announced yesterday JAMA network open Participants who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and an inactivated influenza vaccine at the same time had fewer adverse effects than those who received two consecutive doses one or two weeks apart. the study The study included 335 people who were vaccinated between October 2021 and June 2023 at one of three research sites in the United States. All participants were 5 years of age or older and were scheduled to receive both an influenza vaccine and an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The average age of participants was 33.4 years, and 63% were female. A total of 169 people received the vaccine simultaneously and 166 received the vaccine sequentially. The authors said the study's primary outcome was reactogenicity, including fever, chills, myalgia, and moderate or severe arthralgia within 7 days after vaccination. Serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest were evaluated for 121 days. More than half of the participants (57.0%) reported having a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or having detectable antibodies to the virus at the time of study enrollment. Excellent safety data The authors found that the proportion of study participants with a primary composite reactogenic outcome in the simultaneous group (25.6%) was non-inferior to the proportion in the sequential group (31.3%). “Less than 13% of participants in both groups (14% at the same time) [8.3%];sequential, 21 [12.6%]) None of the participants had a severe reaction to any of the solicited reactions or sought medical attention for the solicited reactions,” the authors wrote. Similarly, there were no differences between the two groups on health-related quality of life indicators. This trial supports the option of co-administering these vaccines, a strategy to achieve high levels of vaccination coverage. “This study supports the option of co-administering these vaccines, a strategy to achieve high levels of vaccination coverage during a period when transmission of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 viruses is expected to increase. “, the authors concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/trial-shows-safety-getting-covid-flu-vaccines-same-time

