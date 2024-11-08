Tips for good sleep hygiene





RAPIDS CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – Every week, we speak with local experts to learn how to live a healthier life. This week, Dr. Taylor Kapsch of Creekside Medical Clinic teaches us about the importance of sleep. Kapusch said sleep is one of the most important aspects of health, but is often overlooked. She said sleep is fundamental to our health, from the quality of our rest to its impact on everything from our mood and immunity. Sleep hygiene refers to daily habits and routines that improve your night's sleep. “It’s not just how much time you spend in bed, it’s also how you prepare your body and mind for a restful sleep. Good sleep hygiene improves your sleep quality, boosts your mood, boosts your productivity, and improves your physical well-being. and promotes physical health,” Kapusch explained. Kapusch said sleep deprivation can lead to a number of problems, including anxiety, depression, weakened immune systems and chronic diseases such as heart disease. Kapusch offered the following tips for better sleep hygiene. Create a consistent sleep schedule: Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, adjusts your body clock and makes it easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally. Optimize your sleep environment: The right settings can make a big difference in temperature, noise, light, and comfort. Limit screen time before bed: Blue light from phones, tablets, and computers can interfere with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Avoid looking at screens for at least 30 minutes to an hour before bed. Watch what you eat and drink: Avoid heavy meals and caffeine close to bedtime, and watch your fluid intake. Exercise regularly. However, don't exercise right before bed. Manage stress and anxiety: Mental health plays a big role in the quality of your sleep. Expose yourself to sunlight during the day: Natural light regulates your circadian rhythm and improves your ability to sleep at night. Kapusch said improving sleep hygiene is not a quick fix. The lifestyle change requires consistency, but it's worth it. “Better sleep means better health, more energy and a brighter outlook on life,” Kapsch said. Kapusch added that if you find yourself struggling to sleep even after improving your sleep hygiene, it may be time to talk to your doctor. Chronic insomnia and other sleep disorders may require professional treatment. Was there a spelling or grammatical error in the story? Please click here to report it. Have a photo or video of breaking news? please send here Comes with a simple explanation. Copyright 2024 KOTA.Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kotatv.com/2024/11/08/healthwatch-tips-good-sleep-hygiene/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos