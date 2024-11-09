New study finds link between sleep problems and dementia risk





November 8, 2024 — Older adults who experience increased sleepiness during the day and lack enthusiasm for daily activities may be more likely to develop conditions that increase their risk of: dementiaaccording to new information study in diary Neurology. People with a condition known as motor cognitive risk syndrome (MCR) often walk slowly and have cognitive complaints. But doctors have not diagnosed them with walking problems or dementia. According to the researchers, 35.5% of study participants who reported excessive daytime sleepiness or lack of motivation developed MCR, compared to only 6.7% of participants who did not report those problems. . Even after adjusting for risk factors such as age and depressionResearchers found that people who are excessively sleepy during the day and lack motivation overall are more than three times as likely to develop MCR compared to people who don't have sleep-related problems. I discovered that. “Our findings highlight the need for screening for sleep problems,” study author Victoire Leroy, MD, PhD, of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, said in the paper. news release. “It may be possible to help people solve their sleep problems and prevent subsequent cognitive decline.” The study involved 445 people without dementia, with an average age of 76 years. The researchers asked participants to fill out a questionnaire about their sleep habits, asked about memory problems, walked on a treadmill periodically, and tested their walking speed. The survey asked whether they woke up in the middle of the night, were unable to fall asleep within 30 minutes, felt too hot or cold in bed, and whether they were taking any medication to help them sleep. To measure daytime sleepiness, researchers asked participants how often they had trouble staying awake while driving, eating, or engaging in social activities. To assess their enthusiasm, researchers asked participants how hard they struggled to maintain enough enthusiasm to complete the task. The researchers defined 177 people as poor sleepers and 268 as good sleepers. Forty-two people were diagnosed with MCR at the start of the study, and an additional 36 developed MCR during the study. According to the researchers, this study did not prove that sleep problems cause MCR, only that there was a link between sleep problems and MCR. A limitation of this study is that participants performed the sleep assessments themselves, so they may not remember everything accurately.

