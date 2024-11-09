Exposure to pesticides is associated with prostate cancer incidence and mortality





Researchers identified 22 pesticides that are consistently associated with prostate cancer incidence in the United States, and four of those pesticides were also associated with prostate cancer mortality. The findings are published on Wiley Online. cancera peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. To assess county-level associations between 295 pesticides and prostate cancer across U.S. counties, researchers examined the relationship between exposure and prostate cancer to explain slower prostate cancer growth. We conducted an environment-wide association study with a lag period of 10 to 18 years between occurrences. The nature of most prostate cancers. 1997-2001 was evaluated for pesticide use and 2011-2015 was evaluated for prostate cancer outcomes. Similarly, the years 2002-2006 were analyzed for pesticide use and the years 2016-2020 were analyzed for their outcomes. Of the 22 pesticides that showed a consistent direct association with prostate cancer incidence in both time-based analyses, it was one of the most frequently used pesticides in the United States2,4 Three types, including -D, have long been linked to prostate cancer. The 19 pesticide candidates not previously linked to prostate cancer included 10 herbicides, several fungicides and insecticides, and soil fumigants. Four pesticides associated with prostate cancer incidence were also associated with prostate cancer mortality. three herbicides (trifluralin, chloranthulam methyl, and diflufenzopyr) and one insecticide (thiamethoxam). Only trifluralin is classified by the Environmental Protection Agency as a “probable human carcinogen,” while the other three are classified as “likely to cause cancer” or with evidence of “non-carcinogenicity.” It is considered. This study highlights the importance of studying environmental exposures, such as pesticide use, to potentially explain some of the geographic variation observed in prostate cancer incidence and mortality across the United States. It's proven. Based on these findings, efforts can be made to identify risk factors for prostate cancer and work to reduce the number of men affected by this disease. ” Simon John Christoph Sørensen, MD, lead author, Stanford University School of Medicine sauce: Reference magazines: Sorensen, S.J.C. Others. (2024). Pesticides and prostate cancer incidence and mortality: A cross-environment association study. cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.35572.

