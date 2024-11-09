Why does Cambodia's new H5N1 reassortant virus require close monitoring?

After more than 10 years without an H5N1 infection, Cambodia suddenly saw a sudden increase in human H5N1 infections, with 16 cases caused by the A/H5 clade 2.3.2.1c virus between February 2023 and August 2024. of infected people were reported. If the sudden spike in cases was already a concern, 14 of the cases were caused by a new mix or reassortment of A/H5N1 viruses. This reassortment was due to the mixing of gene segments from clade 2.3.2.1c, known to circulate in Southeast Asia, with gene segments from the new clade 2.3.4.4b, which is widespread globally.

Investigation revealed that three infected people had come into contact with sick poultry or bird droppings. To date, three deaths have been reported due to the reassortment virus. However, no human-to-human transmission has been reported so far.

in preprintThe paper, submitted on November 5, has not yet been peer-reviewed, but a team led by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia presents a detailed genetic analysis of the novel H5N1 reassortant and provides new details about the spread timeline. and emphasized the need for step-by-step analysis. Strengthen monitoring.

For each human case, a joint investigation with One Health was conducted and through rapid whole-genome sequencing we were able to link the human case to the infected poultry. Rapid assessment through genome sequencing and linking human cases to poultry has enabled rapid response and control measures.

Clade 2.3.2.1c viruses in poultry were first reported in Cambodia in March 2014, and one human case caused by this clade was also subsequently reported from Cambodia. Clade 2.3.2.1c viruses have been in circulation since 2014. However, clade 2.3.4.4b viruses were first detected in a live bird market in Cambodia in 2021 and co-circulated with clade 2.3.2.1c viruses.

There have been two outbreaks in humans, the first occurring in February 2023 in association with clade 2.3.2.1c viruses, in which two cases were detected and one person died. The second outbreak in humans began in October 2023. From October 2023 to the end of August 2024, 14 cases and 6 deaths were reported in Cambodia. The second spillover is characterized by novel reassortant viruses.

According to the authors, the exact origin of this reassortment is still unknown. However, this reclassification “highlights the ongoing risk of zoonotic disease transmission in Southeast Asia, driven by high-density poultry farming, wild bird migration, and cross-border poultry trade in the region.” There is a very high possibility that the

Apparently, clade 2.3.2.1c is no longer circulating in Cambodian poultry after the emergence of novel reassortment genotypes. “The 2.3.2.1c clade circulating in Cambodian poultry has been replaced by a novel reassortment,” said Jure Y. Seegers of the Institut Pasteur du Camboge in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in a preprint. Lead author Jure Y. Segers said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “All available data suggest that human infection is due to direct poultry-to-human transmission, and there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

The researchers' phylogenetic analysis of the HA gene segment revealed that all A/H5 viruses sequenced from human cases belong to clade 2.3.2.1c. According to the authors, the virus responsible for the February 2023 human cases is closely related to clade 2.3.2.1c A/H5N1 viruses that have been circulating in Cambodian poultry and wild birds since 2013. was.

However, since October 2023, both human and poultry Cambodian hemagglutinin (HA) sequences showed significant differences from previous Cambodian strains. “These HA genes were clustered in two duck samples collected from Vietnam from July to August 2023, and continuously detected in Laos from October 2020 to May 2023. “It was derived from a sublineage of clade 2.3.2.1.c,” the researchers wrote. “Taken together, this indicates the introduction of a sublineage of clade 2.3.2.1c viruses with a common ancestor detected in poultry in Vietnam and Lao PDR, but gaps in available surveillance data make it difficult to be accurate. It is not possible to identify the route of introduction.

Although the phenotypic contribution of the newly introduced internal gene segment of clade 2.3.4.4b remains to be elucidated, specific amino acid mutations in both human and poultry viruses in the 2.3.4.4b gene segment Their presence suggests an enhanced ability to infect mammals. they are paying attention. “Further computational, ex vivo, in vivo, and in vitro risk assessments are important to better understand the zoonotic risk posed by these viruses. Additionally, PB2 627K in novel reassortant genotypes in poultry is important. “Detection of mutations is also a concern due to their potential to become established in widespread circulation,” they warn. The PB2 627K mutation is associated with increased mammalian adaptation and airborne transmission in ferrets. This highlights the need to closely monitor novel reassortment genotypes for signs of increased adaptation in mammals.

Therefore, it is important to continuously monitor the circulation of avian influenza viruses in poultry and wild birds, especially in high-risk regions such as Southeast Asia. At the same time, awareness programs to reduce human exposure to infected poultry are of paramount importance. It's also important to raise awareness about safe handling practices and encourage early medical-seeking, Dr. Segers says.