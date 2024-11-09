RSV vaccine provided free to mothers and infants as infections surge to 37,000





All pregnant women and their babies will receive free protection from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by next winter, after 37,000 more people have been infected in Australia this year. Pregnant women between 28 and 36 weeks pregnant will be eligible for free respiratory syncytial virus vaccination from February to protect their children, while infants whose mothers have not been vaccinated will also receive free monoclonal antibody Bayfortas by winter. You will be able to do it. Jackie and Penny Lim, their daughter Ariel, and baby Avery, who continues to cough six months after contracting RSV. credit: Approximately 12,000 infants are hospitalized with RSV each year. Federal Health Secretary Mark Butler said the new system, the world's most comprehensive RSV protection programme, should prevent 10,000 of them from entering the country. Common respiratory viruses affect the nose, throat, and lungs and can cause severe respiratory tract infections in infants and children, leading to bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and asthma. It is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in Australia.

The number of infected people has sharply increased nationwide this year, and according to data from the Ministry of Health, 165,130 people will be infected in 2024, 128,115 in 2023, and 95,959 in 2022. It increased from Almost half of this year's infections (80,870) were recorded in children aged 0 to 4, who had the highest infection rate in the population. Next are children aged 5 to 9. Rachel Morrison, a mother of three who lives in the Sydney suburb of Springwood, said all her children were hospitalized with RSV in March. Three-month-old Summer was hospitalized for a week. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a traumatic period that still left the family reeling. “My husband had to take a lot of time off from work, which reduced our income,” she said. “Five months later, all three children are still coughing and the eldest is showing signs of asthma.” Melbourne mother Penny Lim's daughter Avery was admitted to hospital in May when she was two weeks old.

