What you need to know about the rapid rise in 'walking pneumonia' in children

Important points:

mycoplasma pneumonia Since March, infections have been increasing in all age groups.

Children aged 2 to 4 experienced a “significant” increase from 1% in March to 7.2% in October.

The CDC issued a warning in October about rising infections. mycoplasma pneumoniaor “walking pneumonia,” is prevalent in the United States, especially among young children.

similar to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, pneumococcus The CDC reports that infections were less common during the pandemic, but recovered in 2023.







Data obtained from CDC.





From March 31, 2024 to October 5, 2024, the proportion of pneumonia-related emergency department visits was pneumococcus It increased from 0.5% to 2.1% across all age groups, according to CDC data. The incidence among children aged 5 to 17 increased from 3.6% to 7.4%, peaking at 9.8% in August. The CDC reported a “significant” increase in cases among children ages 2 to 4, who have historically been immune to infectious diseases. pneumococcus, It rose from 1% to 7.2%, with a peak of 10.7% in August.

Eberechi I. Nwaobasi-Iwu, Maryland



Helio spoke Berechi I That's it–OopsDoctor of Medicine, He is a pediatric hospitalist, pediatric infectious disease physician, and director of pediatric hospital medicine at Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center in New Jersey. We talked about the increase and what doctors should know about it.

Helio: “Are you serious?” teeth M. pneumonia infectious diseaseand which groups are most at risk?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: Patients usually have a persistent cough and chest pain, but they are not usually hospitalized for this. MIcoplasma For most people, infection is naturally limited if the immune system is adequate. It is most common in school-age children, adolescents, and young adults. However, this condition can also be seen in infants and school-age children, but this is not typical. This condition has been seen in some infants, but it is also rare.

Additionally, children with this disease are a little sicker than we've seen so far. Often patients present after treatment with antibiotics that typically treat pneumococci, still have a fever, have worsening symptoms such as increased cough and difficulty breathing, and require oxygen when they finally arrive at the hospital. or require oxygen inhalation. You may be dehydrated or still have a high fever.

Helio: What should providers look for?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: MycOplasma It doesn't just cause pneumonia. It can also cause mucocutaneous diseases that cause ulcers and peeling on the mucous membrane surfaces in the mouth and, in some cases, around the eyes. for M. pneumonia infectious disease, There are no special symptoms that distinguish it from normal pneumonia. With pneumonia, children have a cough, fever, and increased work of breathing, causing them to breathe faster and use more muscles to breathe. People often eat and drink less, becoming dehydrated and becoming more fatigued.

Helio: What should pediatricians do if they suspect a patient has an infection? of M. pneumonia infection?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: Most of them improve within 24 to 48 hours after starting appropriate antibiotics. MIcoplasma It's a macrolide. The most common one we use is azithromycin. It may be resistant, so if the patient does not improve within that time, they may be switched to doxycycline. It is usually treated with doxycycline. For most children, it is usually just a self-limiting respiratory disease that can cause bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or walking pneumonia. However, we are seeing children who do get sick and have symptoms that are more severe than typical pneumonia.

Helio: Why do you think there is a surge this year?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: Anecdotally, since the pandemic, all typical respiratory illnesses in children have not followed pre-pandemic patterns. Some viruses are cyclical, increasing in frequency every 5 to 7 years. mycoplasma We may be following a similar trend. Diagnosis is better because testing is more consistent. I think we're seeing more cases because now we have rapid tests to confirm that and we get results within hours.

Helio: The CDC warns of a notable increase in infections among children ages 2 to 4. Should this be something doctors should be concerned about?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: I think we need to keep an eye on that. This may be partly because we do not typically test this age group. There are now virus panels that can test for many viruses. MIcoplasma In the same way. They may have had these symptoms or illnesses before, but we didn't make it as easy for them to test for it. In most healthy children, symptoms improve even if no action is taken. I don't think you necessarily need to worry. I think we are seeing infections in groups that we did not initially suspect to be infected.

Helio: How can we prevent infection?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: As with other respiratory diseases, mycoplasma Spread by droplets. If you feel unwell or cough a lot, you should stay home. Washing your hands thoroughly and coughing into your elbow can also help. Outbreaks are often seen in crowded places such as schools, universities, and camps. Controlling the spread of infection can be difficult. If you have a child who has a cough and everyone thinks it's just an allergy or a small virus, but it's actually a cough. mycoplasma, Let's say you have several children in your class who may be affected.

Helio: Anything else?

Nuwaobashi Iwu: The long-held theory was that mycoplasmaor walking pneumonia, occurred in adolescents and young adults. Now I think it's important to realize that it exists in almost every age group. If the patient appears to have common pneumonia or a typical virus, parents can be advised to return if symptoms do not improve and determine whether antibiotics need to be changed. I will do so.

