Doctors stress importance of RSV vaccine





WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) — Doctors are encouraging people to learn about the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine as cold and flu season approaches in Wisconsin. RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a common contagious virus that can cause respiratory illness. The RSV season lasts from September 1st to January 31st. Most people experience the virus by the age of two, but it is most dangerous for several different groups, including adults over 75, adults over 60 with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women. Women and infants between 32 and 36.6 weeks of pregnancy. “We're very excited to be able to help patients with this disease,” said Caitlin Yenter, DNP, a family medicine nurse at Marshfield Clinic Health System. Doctors recommend that adults age 75 and older should consider a single dose of RSV vaccine, and adults age 60 and older with underlying health conditions should ask about RSV vaccination options. The vaccine for this population is usually AREXVY. Getting vaccinated not only helps yourself, but also helps keep those around you healthy. “You know, I always say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So what I really want to push is, please get out there,” Yenter said. spoke. “So it's not just about ourselves, we can reduce the spread of infection by preventing other people from getting infected, especially during the holiday season when it's cold and we're close to our families and groups.” Doctors also recommend that women who are between 32 and 36.6 weeks pregnant and within the RSV epidemic period also talk to their health care provider about RSV vaccination. Getting vaccinated against RSV before your baby is born can help protect your baby from the virus during the first RSV season. The vaccine for this population is usually ABRYSVO. “The science supports this vaccine, which can significantly reduce the likelihood that infants and newborns will develop severe lower respiratory tract infections secondary to respiratory syncytial virus.” Marshfield Clinic said Dr. Melissa Geter, the health system's obstetrician-gynecologist. “It's a unique opportunity for mothers to protect their children even before they're born. That's a great thing.” If you are unable to receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, we recommend giving your baby a single intramuscular injection with a monoclonal antibody called Bayfortus, which is expected to protect your baby for at least five months. The injection is intramuscular, usually in the upper arm. If you are feeling slightly unwell, you can receive the vaccination, but if you have a fever or are unwell, please refrain from getting vaccinated until you feel better. You can sign up same day Make an appointment on the Marshfield Clinic Health System website or by calling (866) 520-2510. It also provides vaccines for influenza and coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “And while you're at it, you might also want to consider updating your COVID-19 vaccine. If you haven't gotten it yet this year, you might want to consider updating your COVID-19 vaccine between 2024 and 2025. “As long as you're eligible to renew it, and that's for people over six months old, you might as well renew your flu vaccine,'' Yenter said. Ta. “In fact, you can have all three at the same time, so you don’t have to make separate appointments.” Copyright 2024 WSAW. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaw.com/2024/11/09/doctors-stress-importance-rsv-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos