Bird flu is infecting more farm workers than previously known, CDC says





In a significant move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a new announcement. guidelines Farms are urged to test workers who have been exposed to bird flu, even if they have no symptoms. This comes after a CDC study found antibodies in several dairy workers, suggesting possible avian influenza infection among asymptomatic individuals. The guidance aims to minimize the spread of the virus among livestock workers and emphasizes the need for closer monitoring and prevention. CDC expands avian influenza testing for farm workers Federal health officials are recommending increased testing for avian influenza, even among asymptomatic farm workers, after research shows dairy farm workers may be at risk of infection. There is. The CDC guidance comes after blood tests showed eight of 115 workers surveyed in Michigan and Colorado had antibodies to the H5N1 avian influenza virus. Dr. Nirav Shah, chief director of the CDC, emphasized that these measures are aimed at protecting farmworkers and preventing mutations as the virus spreads. Study highlights potential spread in farm environments The CDC's recent study focused on workers who had close contact with infected animals and is the largest assessment of avian influenza exposure in the United States since the virus was first detected in dairy cows earlier this year. . Bill Powers checks on a flock of white turkeys that are protected year-round to prevent exposure to avian influenza on his family's farm in Townsend, Delaware, on November 14, 2022. Notably, four of the eight workers who had antibodies had no symptoms, suggesting the virus could have spread among farmworkers without causing obvious symptoms. Suggests. Experts say the findings prompted the CDC to update its guidelines. “In the past, we have only recommended testing for workers who have symptoms,” infectious disease researcher Dr. Gregory Gray said in an Associated Press report. “This updated guidance reflects the growing assessment of the risks posed by H5N1.” High risk factors on the farm The study found that farm worker jobs that involved handling milk and cleaning milking parlors were likely to increase exposure to avian influenza. Eight workers with antibodies were not wearing respiratory protection and only a minority were using eye protection, raising concerns about appropriate safety measures. The researchers also noted that milk from infected cows often contains high concentrations of the virus, which is an important factor in the risk of infection. Concerns about virus spread Experts warn that each new infection, whether in animals or humans, increases the risk that the virus will adapt in ways that make it more dangerous. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, stressed that the current response to H5N1 may be inadequate given the virus' ability to jump between species. “If this virus continues to spread across different species, there is a risk that we will see mutations that could pose an even greater risk to humans,” she said. Barriers to effective monitoring The CDC's new guidance calls for expanded testing, but researchers highlighted challenges to implementing testing effectively, particularly due to resistance from farm owners and workers. Some farm managers are reluctant to allow testing, and many workers may not seek testing unless they develop symptoms. This reluctance and logistical barriers have slowed efforts to contain the virus on farms. Outbreak spreads to all livestock Since the H5N1 virus was first detected in dairy cows, the virus has spread to 446 herds in 15 states. Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed avian influenza in pigs at a farm in Oregon, making it the first detection in a pig in the United States. This new livestock population expansion highlights the urgency of CDC's latest recommendations and the importance of aggressive testing and preventive measures in high-risk environments.

