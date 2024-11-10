British Columbia investigating Canada's first presumed human avian influenza case





British Columbia's Ministry of Health announced Saturday that it is investigating what it believes to be Canada's first case of bird flu after a teenage boy tested positive for the virus. The ministry said the teenager, who is from the Fraser Health region, is currently being treated at BC Children's Hospital, and authorities are working to confirm the diagnosis and trace potential sources of exposure. Avian influenza, also known as avian influenza, is a virus that primarily affects birds, but can occasionally be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, according to the statement. Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said this is the first time H5 avian influenza has been detected in a human in Canada, although isolated cases have been reported in the United States and other countries. Ta. “Our thoughts are with this young man and his family during this difficult time,” she said. Mr Henry said a thorough investigation was underway to determine how the virus was transmitted. The ministry noted that public health authorities are monitoring the presence of symptoms and tracing the patient's contacts to provide guidance on testing and preventive measures. Currently, no other human infections related to this incident have been confirmed. According to the federal government, only one human A(H5N1) case has been reported in Canada to date. A Canadian resident died in early 2014 after returning from a trip to China, likely after contracting avian influenza A(H5N1). See | First human infection associated with U.S. dairy cow H5N1 outbreak: Human avian influenza cases linked to U.S. dairy cow outbreak A Texas man who had close contact with infected dairy cows has been diagnosed with avian influenza. This is the second confirmed human case in the United States since the virus was first discovered circulating among dairy cows in at least four states. Since early October, the H5N1 virus has been detected in animals at many locations in B.C., including 22 poultry farms, as well as a variety of wild birds and small mammals such as foxes and skunks. Vancouver Island health officials warned residents earlier this week of possible exposure to bird flu at a petting farm in Campbell River. In light of confirmed animal outbreaks in B.C., authorities are asking residents to avoid direct contact with sick or dead animals, keep pets away from affected wildlife, and remove dead or sick birds and mammals. If you find one, please report it to state authorities. Further in the future

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/first-presumptive-avian-flu-case-in-humans-1.7379630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos