Discover how nature and forest therapy can open new paths to mental health. outdoors

Nature and forest therapy (also known as forest bathing) is not a fad. Far from it. Scientists have proven, and millions of people around the world have discovered, mental and physical benefits from the simple sensory act of getting outdoors and paying attention.

Motivated by the healing and calming promise of nature and forest therapy, at least a handful of Lancaster County residents have become certified guides and introduced their practices to the public.

All year round, they take local residents into the woods, fields and riversides to listen to the birds, observe the shape of the leaves, observe the clouds and smell the wind. In some cases, you may even “hear” the voices of the trees.

The point is not to rush outdoors from point A to point B or reach a viewing platform, but to move quietly and carefully, absorbing the atmosphere and using all five senses to notice the subtleties of life on earth. is. To rekindle our relationship with nature, which has been part of civilization for most of human existence but is in retreat.

It's part of a gentle exercise that slows down your mind and body to at least temporarily reset in a hectic world full of constant stress. Local Guides' clients include individuals, couples, corporate groups, refugees, and even offer indoor natural therapy to seniors in nursing homes.

Elizabeth Mills of Willow Street and Shannon Zimmerman of Manheim Township are both trained and certified guides in nature and forest therapy. Both found comfort and inspiration in forest therapy during times of trauma. Both felt the need to share the healing power of nature with the public.

Already suffering from multiple sclerosis, in 2023, at age 45, Zimmerman was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and underwent surgery. She was feeling stressed, nervous, and nervous during this ordeal.

Seeking to ground her mind and body, she earned a certification in Self-Reiki, a form of meditation. Then I heard about forest therapy, experienced it, and realized it would change my life.

“I was reminded of the magic of nature and seeing things through different eyes,” said Zimmerman, a state employee who works in Harrisburg. As she slowly and mindfully visited the outdoors, she remembered that there was always something different about her when she was in nature. The training provided insight into harnessing the healing power of the outdoors.

“You become curious and you get carried away. You hear the rustling of leaves and you see the chipmunk sticking its nose out. It opens your senses and yourself, and it opens you up to what you've done before.” When I'm with nature, I try to take this intentional opportunity to slow down.”

Mills sought peace after losing her first husband to cancer at age 44 and caring for her aunt until her death.

Along with her current husband, Darrell, she has spent the past 14 years restoring 25 acres of woodland and a 14-acre former farm south of Willow Street.

She thought she was saving the forest, but now she believes the forest saved her.

A tomboy who grew up climbing trees and chasing wildflowers, Mills believes spending time outdoors is an easy way to relieve stress.

“We're constantly bombarded with stress through our devices, watches, phones, and televisions, all of which are filled with terrible news from all over the world,” said Mills, 61, a former landscape designer at Longwood Gardens. year old) says. Her husband owns a landscape plant management company, Tree of Life Services. In 2024, she led two forest therapy sessions at Longwood Gardens.

“When we're constantly stressed, we're always on high alert. We don't have any release, and most of us are just going about our jobs. Releasing that stress There is no way. Moving releases stress, so if you don't move, stress will just build up like a toxin. It's really difficult for modern people to slow down.

“When you're walking outside, the concentration part of your brain takes a break.”

After benefiting themselves, both women felt the need to train and become certified guides to introduce the techniques to others.

Although trained by different Forest Therapy Networks, both women follow the main principles of the practice of forest bathing (Shinrin-yoku).

The cure was popularized in Japan in the 1980s in response to a national health crisis as the technology economy swept the country.

Workers moved into high-rise buildings in sterile cities with traffic jams. Working long hours at the office increased work stress. With an estimated 93 percent of the time indoors, research has found that people are suffering from what has come to be known as nature deficiency disorder.

Alarming increases in anxiety, suicide, insomnia, autoimmune diseases, and cancer have prompted a national response.

As a result of research, forest bathing was developed as an antidote. The drug is now being prescribed by local medical professionals, and the city has designated parks with natural areas. In addition to Japan, Nature is prescribed by doctors in the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, and Scotland. In September 2023, the Mayo Clinic in the United States also began treating patients using nature.

Scientists have discovered that trees release substances called phytoncides, which when inhaled boost immunity.

Would you like to try forest therapy yourself? yes. But it really helps to have someone show you how to slow down, at least in the beginning. For modern people, it is really difficult to slow down. Nature is a therapist. The guide simply opens the door and provides the opportunity. ”

In addition to the value of forest therapy, the two local guides see it as a way for humans to become more kind to the planet we share with countless other creatures.

“It means recognizing that we are an important part of this ecosystem,” Mills suggests. “To take care of this beautiful home, we need to fall in love all over again. We have evolved with these species, but we have forgotten. We are one of the species on Earth , everyone needs to be healthy.”

For more information or to arrange a guided nature and forest therapy walk or virtual session with Elizabeth Mills throughout the year, visit us online. for the rest.usemail [email protected] Or call us at 717-330-7836. She is planning a six-week “Growing in Nature Therapy” program in the spring.

To contact Shannon Zimmerman, please send an email [email protected]. She has a blog and has signed up for a full moon and forest bathing walk in November and a winter solstice walk in December. her instagram account.