From longevity to inflammation, 5 benefits of eating spicy food

Spicy foods can turn any meal into a sensory experience. Pain, pleasure, and even sweat can take your taste to the next level. Some people like it hot, but raising the temperature can ruin a meal for others. Spicy foods are controversial and tolerance varies from person to person.

Whether you love the stinging burn of spicy food or can't stand the sensation of burning, you may be wondering, “Do spicy foods have health benefits?” Or are there dangers in flaming foods?

We spoke to experts about how spicy foods affect your body, whether they're good for you, and the potential benefits and risks you should know about.

What makes food spicy?

It's a compound called capsaicin that gives spicy foods their “hot” burning sensation, Dr. Labia de Latour, a board-certified gastroenterologist at NYU Langone Health, told TODAY.com. Capsaicin is the main ingredient in chili peppers such as cayenne, serrano, and habanero.

Dr. Paul Terry, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, told TODAY.com that different chili peppers contain different levels of capsaicin, which is measured using the Scoville scale. The spicier the pepper or food, the higher its rating on the Scoville scale, which is recorded in Scoville heat units (SHU).

For example, a typical jalapeño chili pepper costs about 5,000 SHU, while a Carolina Reaper chili pepper can cost more than 1.5 million SHU.

What effect do spicy foods have on the body?

When you eat spicy food, Terry says, capsaicin binds to receptors called TRPV1 in your mouth and on your tongue. “These send pain signals to the brain,” he added. Strictly speaking, spiciness is just a painful sensation, not a flavor or taste.

These receptors also sense temperature and heat, so capsaicin tricks your body into thinking it's overheating. According to the Cleveland Clinic. Body temperature and heart rate may increase slightly.

As a result, your body may try to cool itself down, which can cause your face to turn red or start sweating when you eat spicy food, experts say. Capsaicin can also irritate the membranes inside your nose, causing a runny nose and watery eyes.

When ingested, capsaicin enters the gastrointestinal tract and can irritate the esophagus and stomach. This can cause further pain and gastrointestinal upset, de Latour says. In the intestines, capsaicin promotes digestion.

“Capsaicin can actually cause diarrhea in some people, because it can increase motility in the intestines,” de Latour says. As capsaicin travels through the rectum and anus, it may cause a burning sensation upon expulsion.

In addition to the physical experience, Terry adds, there's also a psychological component. You may feel discomfort or panic when you get a burn. But pain can also trigger the release of endorphins, Terry says. A rush of these feel-good chemicals can produce feelings of relief, joy, and euphoria.

spice resistance

Some people have a higher tolerance for spices, and this can be due to a variety of factors, including genetics, exposure to spicy foods, and personality.

“People have different amounts of TRPV1 receptors, and the receptors themselves vary, so some people feel more or less heat than others depending on the number and type of receptors they have,” says Terry. he says. People born with fewer pain receptors may be able to tolerate heat better.

“There's some evidence to suggest that tolerance can develop with continued exposure, like in people who grew up eating spicy foods,” Terry says. This may be more common in areas of the world where spicy foods are a staple of cuisine, such as Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa.

The brains of people with a high spice tolerance may associate a fiery burn with pleasure. According to research People who like spicy food may have a personality that seeks more thrills and excitement.

Are spicy foods good for you?

“Spicy foods have been eaten by people for thousands of years without causing any serious health problems,” de Latour says.

Spicy foods are part of a healthy diet, and most people can eat them regularly without issue. Additionally, some research suggests that spicy foods may have health benefits, which experts say are due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capsaicin.

Capsaicin also appears to have antibacterial properties, which is why capsaicin is traditionally used to preserve food in warmer climates, Terry said.

However, it can be difficult to draw conclusions about that. Health benefits of capsaicin This is because the amount of capsaicin ingested and the types of spicy foods differ in many studies.

Either way, pouring hot sauce on junk food doesn't turn it into a healthy meal. If you want to get the benefits of capsaicin, experts recommend adding the spice in a healthy way to a nutritious diet that includes protein, fiber, and nutrients from various food groups.

benefits of spicy food

“There are definitely benefits[of spicy foods]and there's some research to back that up,” de Latour says. Eating spicy foods regularly as part of an overall healthy and balanced diet may have the following benefits:

longevity

heart health

inflammation

metabolism

gut health

“There's also data that shows that eating spicy food is associated with living longer,” de Latour says. Studies have shown that eating spicy foods frequently may reduce mortality rates.

in 2015 study published in BMJA study that followed 500,000 Chinese adults between 2004 and 2008 found that those who ate spicy food every day had a 14% lower risk of death than those who ate spicy food once a week.

But experts say there are many confounding factors. “Spicy foods may often contain other spices (such as turmeric) that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and contain vitamins,” de Latour says. Additionally, spicy foods are often rich in vegetables, including the source of the spice (bell peppers), says Terry. Overall, further research is needed.

Another benefit of spicy foods is that they may promote heart and gut health, largely thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of capsaicin. a 2020 American Heart Association Survey People who eat chili peppers have been shown to have a significantly lower risk of dying from heart disease and cancer.

There is some evidence that eating spicy food may slightly boost your metabolism. “For people with slow bowel movements, spicy foods can speed up and normalize bowel movements,” de Latour added. but, Relationship between metabolism and capsaicin are mixed.

Spicy foods have health benefits, but they also come with some risks.

risks of spicy foods

In general, spicy foods are safe to eat. “The overwhelming majority of people tolerate spicy foods,” de Latour says. However, spicy foods can be harmful depending on the level of spice, the amount consumed, and a person's underlying health.

Experts say that the pain and unpleasant side effects of eating spicy foods are temporary and usually nothing to worry about. However, some people may need to avoid spicy foods.

Eating spicy foods, especially in large quantities, can cause gastrointestinal upset, heartburn, acid reflux, vomiting, and diarrhea. “Gastrointestinal disorders tend to be more common in people with irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory diseases (such as Crohn's disease), and spicy foods can make these worse,” says Dr. de Latour. say.

Experts point out that spicy foods do not cause stomach ulcers. “But if you already have an ulcer and your stomach is trying to heal, spicy foods can make your symptoms worse,” de Latour says.

Diarrhea and a burning sensation after eating spicy food can be unpleasant, but some people are at higher risk. “For people who have fissures or inflammation in the anal area, frequent bowel movements can cause pain,” de Latour says.

Accidentally inhaling or inhaling spicy foods can cause breathing difficulties and asthma attacks in certain people, Terry notes.

Consult your doctor if you have any underlying medical conditions or digestive problems. “The important thing is to listen to your body and know what your tolerance is,” de Latour added.

Can eating spicy food cause death?

There have been case reports of serious or life-threatening reactions after eating extremely spicy foods, but experts note that these are extremely rare. Still, experts caution against spicy food challenges and online trends.

“Overall, spicy foods are not dangerous…but some foods are very hot and irritating to the human body, so it's probably not the best to eat them, especially on a regular basis,” de Latour said. I say.

Be sure to read nutrition labels, and when adding spices, start small and add more gradually to see what you can tolerate. “If it doesn't feel right, don't do it. It gives you pleasure, do it within reason. And remember that not all peppers are the same.” says Terry.

How to cool down your body after eating spicy food

If you're feeling the burn after eating spicy food, there are several ways to cool it down. These do not contain water, which spreads the heat around.

Instead, choose one that contains protein or fat, which acts as a buffer against capsaicin, says Terry. To get relief from spicy foods, try these foods: