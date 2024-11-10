Preventing dementia 40 years from now: Simple lifestyle changes to protect your brain | Health





There's a lot inside us lifestyle it will affect us when we do brain. According to health Experts, the pathological changes that cause dementia It already starts 40 years before symptoms actually appear. Preventing dementia 40 years from now: Simple lifestyle changes to protect your brain (Photo credit: Pixabay) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant Neurology, PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, said that steps taken at this stage can arrest the progression of dementia. He recommended the following practical steps: 1. Ensure uninterrupted quality sleep – Later in sleep, memories are consolidated in the form of connections, unnecessary memories are purified, and the more unnecessary connections accumulate, the more damage can occur. 2. Daily exercise – Everyone knows it but still avoids it. Aerobic exercise as simple as walking increases circulation to the brain, develops collateral blood circulation in case of blockage, and improves the removal of toxins in the brain. 3. Having a purpose – Staying active both mentally and physically will help you retire in the short term and just relax. Indulging in passive activities (like watching TV or, more recently, destructive scrolling) is bad for our brains. Instead, learn something new. Rather than learning something new, like playing an instrument or a new language, it could be something as simple as gardening or knitting. It's difficult to develop hobbies and habits as you get older, so it's easier to start early and stick with those habits later. 4. Socializing – Humans are social animals. Research confirms that social interaction helps maintain good brain health and prevent dementia. People who work in front of a screen in an office are at increased risk of developing digital dementia due to prolonged exposure to digital devices. (file photo) Dr. Sadiq Pathan, a neurologist at Sahyadri Specialty Hospital in Hadapsar, Pune, similarly uses his expertise to promote a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and quitting smoking. He advised that by adopting style choices, the risk of developing dementia, which affects memory, can be significantly reduced. and recognition. He elaborated – exercise Important for brain health. Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, reduces neuroinflammation, and increases neurotransmitter activity. All of this helps maintain cognitive function. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, each week. To reduce the risk of falls, add balance and flexibility exercises such as yoga in addition to strength training twice a week.

a balanced diet Another important element. Diets rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, such as the Mediterranean and DASH diets, are associated with improved brain health. Combining these two elements, the MIND diet specifically targets foods that promote brain health, such as leafy greens, berries, nuts, and whole grains. Consume at least three servings of whole grains each day, eat fish weekly, and use olive oil as your primary cooking fat. Avoid foods high in saturated fat and refined sugars, which can lead to decreased cognitive function.

avoid smoking Smoking is very important because it damages blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the brain, increasing the risk of stroke and vascular dementia. Quitting smoking at any age can significantly reduce your risk of cognitive decline. Additionally, moderate alcohol intake (up to one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men) is recommended, as heavy drinking can lead to brain atrophy and cognitive impairment.

Cognitive engagement and social interaction It's also essential for brain health. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities like reading, puzzles, and learning new skills can increase your cognitive reserve and delay the onset of dementia. Regular social interaction stimulates cognitive processes, provides emotional support, and is beneficial for mental health. Researchers found that increased social contact at age 60 significantly lowers the risk of developing dementia later in life. (Unsplash) There is no surefire way to prevent dementia, but a combination of regular exercise, healthy eating, smoking cessation, and cognitive initiatives can significantly reduce your risk. These steps not only support brain health, but also increase overall well-being and promote a healthier, more fulfilling life. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

