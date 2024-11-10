Canada reports first human infection of H5N1 avian influenza





A Canadian teenager has been hospitalized with bird flu, the first human case of H5N1 to date. … [+] The outbreak was confirmed in Japan. getty A teenage boy in British Columbia, Canada, has been hospitalized with a presumed case of H5N1 avian influenza, the first recently detected human case in the country. It is presumed that this person contracted the virus, also known as avian influenza or avian influenza, through contact with wild birds, but tests are underway to confirm this. “Our thoughts are with this young man and his family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer. news release. “While this is a rare event and the first time that H5 infection has been detected in humans in British Columbia or Canada, we believe there have been small numbers of human infections in the United States and other countries. “We are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of the exposure here in British Columbia,” Henry said. All close contacts of the infected person have been contacted and an investigation is underway to determine how the boy contracted the virus. Canada has tested wild birds and found a strain of the virus similar to those circulating in both the United States and Japan, but this is the first time the virus has been found in humans. This case is the second case of H5N1 infection detected in Canada, following a traveler who returned from China in 2014. died from illness. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed outbreaks in 440 dairy herds in 15 states since March 2024, and outbreaks continue. The virus was also detected in 45 commercial poultry flocks and 30 backyard chicken flocks. Canada has so far milk inspection However, unlike in the United States, no cases of the same H5N1 virus from the United States have been confirmed on any Canadian cattle farms or poultry farms. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> According to the World Health Organization, 903 people infected with H5N1 It has been detected in humans in five countries since 2003. Of these cases, 464 were fatal, for a case fatality rate of 51%. However, this may be an overestimation because sicker people are more likely to be hospitalized and undergo an H5N1 test. Many of the symptoms Because H5N1 rates overlap with other viral infections such as influenza and COVID-19, people may not know they have H5N1. The first case of the currently predominant H5N1 strain in humans in the United States was detected in April 2024, and a total of 44 cases have now been detected. According to the US CDC. Most of these cases are thought to result from contact with infected dairy cows, poultry farms, or wild birds. However, this number is likely to be a significant underestimate and many cases may go undetected. Earlier this month, the virus was detected in wastewater tests. los angeles countyThis suggests that human infection may be much more prevalent than believed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoriaforster/2024/11/10/canada-reports-first-human-case-of-h5n1-bird-flu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos