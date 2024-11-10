Less than 1 in 5 Americans is eligible to be tested for lung cancer. The reason is as follows





Lung metastases, scan, low-dose CT scan of the chest is the only way to screen patients for lung metastases … [+] cancer. (Photo credit: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group (via Getty Images) Less than 20% (19.6%) of Americans eligible for lung cancer screening receive the necessary tests, according to a study published in . JAMA network open. This is in stark contrast to 70-75% Percentage of Americans who are screened for other cancers through tests such as mammography for breast cancer and colonoscopy for colon cancer. According to the CDC, lung cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers, and nearly half of lung cancer patients are diagnosed when it has already spread outside the lungs and survival rates are low. The low numbers are a cause for concern. So why are lung cancer screening rates so low? The answer is not simple and is likely the result of multiple factors. First, many Americans don't even know that lung cancer screening tests exist or who is actually eligible for them. a low dose CT scan A chest exam is the only way to be screened for lung cancer and involves a special type of x-ray that takes pictures of your lungs while you lie flat on a table and pass them through a machine. Annual screening should be performed on people ages 50 to 80 who have a smoking history of 20 pack years or more and are currently smoking or have quit within the past 15 years. According to 2023 Early Detection Survey The survey, conducted by the Cancer Prevention Foundation, found that two in five respondents could not identify the exact description of a lung cancer screening test, and 44% did not understand the definition of pack-year smoking history. This confusion about what a specific screening test is and who is actually eligible can be a major barrier for many people who could actually benefit from the test. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> To be clear, a history of smoking 20 packs a year means smoking one pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years. There may also be barriers from GPs themselves, as many GPs do not discuss lung cancer screening with their patients. Some reports indicate that fewer than 10% of physicians regularly discuss lung cancer screening with their patients. Cancer epidemiology, biomarkers, and prevention. This highlights the need for physicians to understand lung cancer screening recommendations and advise patients about their importance. Although Medicare and most private insurance companies cover lung cancer testing for eligible people, there can still be significant barriers to getting tested. Although low-dose CT screening is covered by Medicaid in the majority of states; some states Prior authorization or co-payment is still required before being tested. This can create unnecessary barriers to getting life-saving tests. Finally, the stigma surrounding smoking, the most common risk factor for lung cancer, may also contribute to low screening rates. Despite the clear benefits of early screening, many current or former smokers may feel judged or shamed for seeking screening. Being labeled a smoker by medical professionals or friends can cause undue anxiety and embarrassment for many people. Addressing all these barriers is important to improve lung cancer screening rates. This can be achieved by having experts provide clear messages about eligibility criteria, which will increase awareness of how deadly lung cancer really is. Additionally, health care providers should proactively discuss the benefits and risks of lung cancer screening with patients, especially those at higher risk. Expanding access to testing, especially in underserved and rural areas, could enable more people to benefit from lifesaving tests. Finally, reducing stigma by normalizing screening may help people feel more comfortable undergoing lung cancer screening studies. According to , annual screening with a low-dose CT scan can reduce lung cancer deaths by 20%. American Lung Association. We need to do better to save more lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/omerawan/2024/11/10/less-than-1-in-5-americans-who-are-eligible-are-getting-screen-for-lung-cancer-heres-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos