Here are new guidelines to prevent stroke, the fourth leading cause of death in the country.
The vast majority of strokes may be preventable, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors.
Stroke is 4th leading cause of death in the US According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500,000 Americans will have a stroke each year by 2023. However, up to 80% of strokes can be prevented by improving nutrition, exercise, and identifying risk factors.
First new guidelines Stroke prevention From 10 years later American Stroke Association, A division of the American Heart Association, it includes recommendations for people and physicians that reflect our growing understanding of who gets stroke and why they occur. new drug It helps reduce risk.
The good news is that the best way to reduce your risk of stroke is also the best way to reduce your risk of many health problems. healthy eatingmove your body and don't smoke. The bad news is that it's not always easy to maintain.
Dr. Sean Duke, a stroke specialist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, blames social forces such as cell phones and cheap, unhealthy food that keep people sedentary and eat poor quality food. are. “Our world is against us,” he said.
Here's what you need to know about stroke and the new guidelines.
What is a stroke?
A stroke occurs when: blood flow If part of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. This deprives the brain of oxygen, brain damage It can lead to difficulty thinking, speaking, walking, and even death.
How a healthy diet can reduce your risk of stroke
According to the Heart Association, a healthy diet can help control several factors that increase your risk of stroke, including high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and obesity.
The group recommends foods from the so-called Mediterranean diet, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil, which help lower cholesterol levels. It suggests limiting red meat and other sources of saturated fat. Instead, get your protein from beans, nuts, chicken, fish, and seafood.
limit highly processed foods Foods and drinks with lots of added sugar. This will reduce your calorie intake and help you control your weight.
Physical activity helps prevent stroke
Dr. Cheryl Bushnell, a neurologist at Wake Forest University School of Medicine who was part of the group that created the new guidelines, said getting up and walking around for at least 10 minutes a day can “significantly” reduce your risk. Among its many benefits, regular exercise can help lower blood pressure, a major risk factor for stroke.
Of course, the more the better. The Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, or a combination of both per week. Experts say it doesn't really matter how you do it: whether you go to the gym, go for a walk or run in your neighborhood, or use a treadmill or stepper machine at home.
New tool to reduce obesity, a risk factor for stroke
Diet and exercise can help control weight, another important risk factor for stroke. But since the guidelines were last updated, regulators have approved a new class of drugs that can significantly reduce weight, providing new tools to reduce the risk of stroke.
The guidelines currently advise doctors to consider prescribing the drug, sold under brand names such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, to people with obesity and diabetes.
But even though these drugs are effective, you still need to eat well and exercise, warns Dr. Fadi Nahab, a stroke expert at Emory University Hospital.
New guidelines help doctors identify people who may be at high risk of stroke
The new guidelines also encourage doctors to screen patients for other factors that may increase stroke risk, including non-medical factors such as gender, gender, financial stability, access to health care, and discrimination and racism. I'm recommending it for the first time. For example, the risk of having a first stroke is approximately: Twice as many black adults in the US The same goes for white adults, according to the CDC.
“People who don't have insurance, people who can't get to the doctor's office because of transportation issues, people who can't take time off from work to receive medical care…all of these can impact the ability to prevent stroke. '' Bushnell said.
Your doctor may be able to point you to low-cost medical and dietary resources, or give you ideas on how to stay active without spending money on a gym membership.
The guidelines also recommend that doctors screen for conditions that may increase a woman's risk of stroke, such as high blood pressure during pregnancy and early menopause.
How do I know if I'm having a stroke and what should I do?
Three of the most common stroke symptoms are facial weakness, arm weakness, and difficulty speaking. Time is also of the essence, as brain damage can occur quickly and treating a stroke quickly can limit the damage. Stroke experts created the acronym “FAST” to make it easier to remember. F is for face, A is for arms, S is for speech, and T is for time. If you think you or a loved one may have a medical condition, strokeplease call 911 immediately.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
