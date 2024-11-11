New South Wales woman passes deadline for HPV test





Shanny Pike had no reason to think she might have cancer. She said when it came time to get her five-year cervical cancer screening during the pandemic, it was worth it because she felt healthier, happier and more energetic than ever before. I thought it would be more of a hassle, so I postponed the test. Two years later, Pike started experiencing night sweats and irregular periods, so her GP ordered a cervical cancer screening test. She thought her symptoms were signs of early menopause, but tests revealed she tested positive for human papillomavirus (HPV) and a biopsy revealed she had cervical cancer that had spread to surrounding tissue. This was confirmed. After Shani Pike was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she became determined to educate women about the need to get tested for the preventable disease. credit: Jessica Fromas “Probably the saddest and most frightened I've ever felt,” the 46-year-old said. “People say they don't have time. [for a screening test]or make you uncomfortable, but nothing takes up more time and makes you more uncomfortable than receiving that treatment. ”

Pike's cancer is now under control and is monitored with scans every six months. Almost 40 per cent of women in New South Wales are past the five-year screening deadline, a cornerstone of Australia's workforce empowerment drive. First country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. On Monday, Health Minister Ryan Park and Women's Minister Jodi Harrison will launch a social media and radio campaign urging anyone over the age of 25 with a cervix to get the latest test. “One in three Australians will be diagnosed with and die from cervical cancer, and the best way to prevent cervical cancer is to have a cervical cancer screening test every five years,” Park said. he said. HPV is a sexually transmitted, usually asymptomatic disease that causes almost all cervical cancers. In Australia, sexually active women between the ages of 25 and 74 are recommended to have a screening test, even if they have had the HPV vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/this-cancer-is-preventable-but-not-enough-women-are-testing-for-it-20241108-p5kp37.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos