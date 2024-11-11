How can a sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure, and neglected diabetes management cause a stroke?





Stroke rates are increasing among young people, with people in their 20s and 30s presenting with acute symptoms and abnormalities detected on MRI scans. One of the main factors in these cases is the lifestyle changes that have occurred over the past few decades. Therefore, identifying these risk factors early and resorting to immediate medical attention and preventive measures remains important for potentially reversing stroke complications.

Stroke risk factors: poor lifestyle, stress, obesity

With the advancement of urbanization, people have become more sedentary, and the amount of physical activity among people in their 20s and 30s has decreased significantly. This is primarily due to desk-based jobs that require sitting for several hours in a row with little or no physical activity. This lack of physical activity can directly lead to weight gain and metabolic syndrome, which can lead to glucose intolerance and increased insulin levels. Elevated insulin levels can contribute to increased cholesterol, which can lead to plaque formation in blood vessels.

Therefore, it is important to maintain a moderate level of physical activity, ideally around 40 to 45 minutes of aerobic exercise, 5 to 6 days a week. This can be as simple as brisk walking, running, or any form of aerobic exercise that works for you.

Stress is another related cause of stroke in young people, leading to decreased relaxation time and sleep. Weight gain is also a risk factor for developing the following diseases: Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSA), in which oxygen levels drop significantly during sleep. OSA is more common in patients who are overweight or obese. This drop in oxygen is an independent risk factor for stroke and heart attack. Research shows that even moderate weight loss can significantly reduce the risk of stroke for people who are overweight or obese.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure and diabetes can lead to stroke.

The prevalence of hypertension and diabetes is also increasing among young people, which is also associated with lifestyle changes such as stressful jobs. These are considered to be cumulative diseases, and the longer you have them, the more likely you are to experience complications. High blood pressure and diabetes are also well-known risk factors for stroke, and have been recognized as such for decades. Today, both diseases are observed at much younger ages than in previous generations.

Therefore, it is important to regularly monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels to ensure they are within acceptable limits. In conclusion, the main message of this World Stroke Day is that early identification of these symptoms can prevent complications and bring patients to a medical facility on time in case of an emergency.

(Author: Dr. Jayachandran R, Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital Millers Road)

