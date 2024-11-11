Popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic cause muscle loss: Lancet study finds





Common weight loss drugs that belong to the class of GLP-1 receptor agonists have been shown to cause muscle loss. GLP-1 receptor agonists are drugs that help the body manage blood sugar levels and appetite. They mimic a natural hormone called GLP-1, which helps control insulin release, reduce hunger, and slow digestion. These drugs are used for diabetes and weight management, including popular drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. recent Learn from The Lancet Magazine have raised concerns about how these drugs work and suggest that further research is needed to understand their effects on muscle mass. GLP-1 agonists were originally approved for the management of type 2 diabetes, but they are gaining popularity around the world as studies show they can also lead to significant weight loss. Users report improved overall health, including improved kidney and heart function, reduced risk of stroke, and even better blood sugar control. However, the researchers caution: Benefits may come at the expense of lean tissue lossThis can include muscle, especially if you lose weight too quickly. The authors of the Lancet commentary, including nutritionist Carla Prado and biomedical researcher Stuart Phillips, say that while muscle loss is not necessarily directly related to decreased strength, muscles are It has also been pointed out that they also play an important role. GLP-1 agonists were originally approved for the management of type 2 diabetes, but they are gaining popularity around the world as studies show they can also lead to significant weight loss. (Photo: Getty Images) These help support metabolism, immune function, and insulin response. The scientists said current studies did not specifically measure muscle weakness or long-term physical frailty in patients taking these drugs, leaving gaps in understanding. Research shows that adding nutrition and exercise sessions can help May help reduce potential muscle loss. Increasing protein intake and resistance training are proven ways to maintain muscle, and there is some evidence to suggest that resistance exercise can reduce lean body mass loss by up to 95%. Therefore, experts recommend a combined approach for patients taking GLP-1 agonists, supporting the effectiveness of the drug when combined with proper diet and physical activity. Stopping these drugs often restores much of the weight lost within a year, but supervised exercise may help maintain weight gain longer. Researchers are also investigating new drugs to specifically address muscle loss, an area that holds promise for future treatment options. Publisher: Daphne Clarence Publication date: November 11, 2024

